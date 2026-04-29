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Terry Rozier expected to face new charges in federal case

The former Celtics guard allegedly left a 2023 game intentionally.

Colin Kennedy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier arrives for an arraignment hearing at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on December 08, 2025 in New York City. Rozier is accused of participating in a betting scheme that used insider NBA information. Rozier was one of 34 people, that includes Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, former Kentucky football player De’Niro Laster, and former player Damon Jones, who were charged in separate cases of alleged defrauding poker players in games linked to New York mafia families, as well as fraudulent betting on NBA games. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On Monday, federal prosecutors claimed they have new evidence indicting former Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier of soliciting and receiving a bribe in a gambling scheme. Prosecutors claimed they were readying to bring new charges against the vet in the next handful of weeks. 

Originally, Rozier was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, coming off an investigation when the guard played for the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. Rozier appeared in court to have the charges dismissed, but the judge never ruled on the dismissal as prosecutors brought new charges. 

"Our motion to dismiss is based on the idea that they picked an invalid legal theory to prosecute Terry Rozier," attorney Jim Trusty told ESPN on Monday. "We'll see what they do to try to fix that in the superseding indictment, but I expect we'll have problems with it."

The incident allegedly occurred during a March 23, 2023 game between the Hornets and Pelicans when Rozier told a friend, Deniro Laster, that he intended to leave the game early. Laster then sold the information to betters, telling them to wager under on Rozier’s lines. 

It is unknown at this time whether this was the first and only occurrence of Rozier manipulating his performance, or if it ever occurred while he was a part of Boston’s roster. 

Boston Celtics
Colin KennedyWriter
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