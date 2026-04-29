Rob Gronkowski voted to Patriots Hall of Fame

Dec 1, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) spikes the football after a touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is being inducted into the New England Patriots team Hall of Fame as the 2026 inductee, the team announced on Wednesday. He becomes the 33rd player and 38th individual to be inducted.

"Rob Gronkowski's performance on the field was extraordinary, but it was his infectious energy and consistently positive presence that truly set him apart," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement with the news. "He always brightened everyone's day. He earned the respect of coaches and teammates through his work ethic, preparation and unselfish approach, while redefining what it meant to play his position. Rob became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade. We look forward to celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and, in time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

This was Gronkowski's first year on the ballot, which includes a fan vote. He gets in over two other finalists - kicker Adam Vinatieri and guard Logan Mankins.

Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his 11-year career with the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Arizona. In those nine seasons he was a four-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, and was named to the NFL All-2010s team and 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

In 84 career regular season games for the Patriots Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. Those all are franchise records for the tight end position and rank fifith, second, and first respectively among all players regardless of position. He's a part of the Patriots' All-2010s team and All-Dynasty team, and has rings from Super Bowls XLIX, LI, and LIII.

This makes Gronkowski just the second tight end to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He joins Ben Coates, who was inducted in 2008.