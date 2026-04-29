Rob Gronkowski recalls reaction to falling asleep in pre-draft interview with Patriots

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 13: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots watches the Houston Texans warm up on December 13, 2015 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

On Wednesday the New England Patriots announced that tight end Rob Gronkowski will be this year's inductee for the team Hall of Fame. Gronkowski was a no-doubt first ballot Patriots Hall of Famer, owning franchise positional records across the board from his time with the team that spanned nine seasons and three Super Bowl wins.

However, that career got off to an inauspicious start. In what's become a now-famous story, Gronkowski fell asleep in his pre-draft meeting with the Patriots.

Speaking to reporters after he was announced as the Hall of Fame inductee, Gronkowski recalled his thoughts coming away from that moment.

“When I did fall asleep, and I had an outrageous interview - outlandish, it was. There’s no doubt about that,” Gronkowski recalled. "I called my agent Drew [Rosenhaus] right after the interview, right after I was done with the Patriots, and I said 'this team either loves me or they just crossed me off their board and there’s absolutely no chance that they’re drafting me.' And in the end, they loved me.”

Gronkowski also thanked then-offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and then-tight ends coach Brian Ferentz who ran the interview.

"It was legendary. It will be remembered forever," Gronkowski concluded.

In the end though Gronkowski of course did end up in New England. He says looking back, it was the place where he was able to maximize his career.

“I’m super grateful. It’s the best situation that I could have possibly endured (sic) going to the New England Patriots." Gronkowski said. "It all works out, and it was the organization I needed to be in. Just a regime and just the schedule and how everything’s run, what with coach Belichick and how the Patriots were doing. I needed that tight-knit scheduling. I needed to be nitpicked on and coached hard as well. And that’s the exact reason why I felt like I was drafted into the Patriots organization.”

Gronkowski hit on a number of other topics - including his favorite moments with the Patriots and thought on the other inductees, while speaking to reporters for about 25 minutes. In very Rob Gronkowski fashion, he conducted the interview from his new boat.

"I'm on a boat right now, I'm down in Florida," he relayed. "It's my first day on it, so I'm actually learning right now how to park it, and how to drive it, and it's going really well"

"I'm already in the Hall of Fame with driving boats," Gronkowski added.