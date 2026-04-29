Patriots fire Director of Scouting following draft
Marshall Oium has been with the franchise since 2018.
Following the NFL Draft, the Patriots are making moves to their scouting department, firing director of scouting projects Marshall Oium.
Oium has been with the franchise since 2018 when he joined the team as a pro scout before moving into an executive role in the team’s front office. He started his career with the Cleveland Browns, working through the scouting department.
Oium has served in his latest role in New England since June 2025.
It’s currently unknown if the Patriots intend to fill the position left by Oium, or if they will opt to shift the responsibilities to other positions. It’s not uncommon for teams to shake up the scouting department following the draft, so the move isn’t necessarily considered a firing for poor performance.