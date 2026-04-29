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NBA announces start time for Celtics Game 6

Boston will have another opportunity to close out the 76ers on Thursday night.

Colin Kennedy

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after his three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

After a dreadful closeout performance in Game 5, the Celtics will be hopping on a flight back down to Philadelphia to try and close out the 76ers again. 

The NBA announced the start time for Game 6, with the tip scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Thursday on NBC and Peacock. 

The Celtics have performed well on the road in Philly this series, winning both games to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. 

If Boston once again fails to close out Philadelphia, Game 7 is set for Saturday in TD Garden, with a start time to be determined. 

Boston Celtics
Colin KennedyWriter
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