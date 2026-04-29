NBA announces start time for Celtics Game 6
Boston will have another opportunity to close out the 76ers on Thursday night.
After a dreadful closeout performance in Game 5, the Celtics will be hopping on a flight back down to Philadelphia to try and close out the 76ers again.
The NBA announced the start time for Game 6, with the tip scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Thursday on NBC and Peacock.
The Celtics have performed well on the road in Philly this series, winning both games to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
If Boston once again fails to close out Philadelphia, Game 7 is set for Saturday in TD Garden, with a start time to be determined.