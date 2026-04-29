Garrett Crochet placed on 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images



The Red Sox season is going from bad to worse as ace starting pitcher Garrett Crochet is heading to the 15-day injured list with what is being described as shoulder inflammation.

The lefty has had an up and down start to the season, and this recent shoulder issue could be part of the reason why. Through six starts, Crochet has a 6.30 ERA with a 3-3 record, including a disastrous 10 earned runs outing back on April 13.

According to Crochet, he began feeling fatigue in his shoulder during last Saturday’s start in Baltimore, which turned into one of his better starts, tossing six innings with no runs and seven punch outs.

“My last start was able to grind through it there at the end, but kind of just makes more sense to get ahead of it now, so I'm not playing catch up the rest of the season,” Crochet said.

Crochet also referred to the injury as “preventable,” believing he didn’t come into camp strong enough to handle the workload.

“During the build up, kind of just lost strength and never really got it back during the build up of spring training,” Crochet said. “Yeah. So it was preventable.

“Sometimes there's just variables that are outside of our control. I skipped that start in spring, so maybe looking back, that was a sign of something that was to come.”

The ace also pointed to the fact that many of his outings this season have been on the shorter side due to poor performances.

“I don't know if it's because my other outings were a lot shorter due to lack of performance or or what it was, but it just seemed to catch up to me,” Crochet said.

This isn’t the first time that Crochet has dealt with shoulder issues either. Back in 2023 as a member of the White Sox, the pitcher dealt with shoulder inflammation that landed him on the 15-day injured list in June before he suffered a setback and didn’t return until September.

“(That) was just much more extreme,” Crochet said. “Similar, but so much more extreme. It's hard to even draw the parallel.”

Crochet did say he expects to return once his 15-day stint is up, and his shoulder has been improving since his last start.

“Just continuing to build strength and play catch, as far as I'm aware,” Crochet said. “We got the off day tomorrow, so I'll get a little rest there. We're kind of testing it, just seeing where I'm at. And, you know, saw some pretty, pretty good development over the course of the past three days. So the plan is just to continue to challenge it, while also giving it time to recover.”