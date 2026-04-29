‘Just not good enough’: Second-half collapse cost Celtics in Game 5

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) and forward Paul George (8) defend against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Midway through Game 5, the Celtics were in a tightly contested bout. Each side traded offensive blows, leading to early signs of a brawl that would go the distance. As neither team could generate much separation from one another, the thought of overtime became more realistic as the seconds passed.

Then a knockout punch landed.

The Celtics proceeded to miss all 14 of their shots over the final seven minutes, failing to keep up with the 76ers’ offensive output. Their poor performance cost them an opportunity to advance to the NBA Playoffs second round, suffering a 113-97 loss to drop their series advantage to 3-2 before returning to Philadelphia for Game 6.

“Just not good enough overall from the Celtics tonight,” Jaylen Brown said. “The result was the result. But got to move on. Play in another couple of days and get a chance to respond. So look at it, learn from it and move forward.”

At the start of the third quarter, the Celtics were in full control of the contest. They had restored their lead to multiple possessions with a 7-0 scoring run to enter the halftime break, extending it to a 13-0 run within the first two minutes of the second half. They appeared on the brink of running away with a Game 5 win, yielding plenty of rest days while they waited for their next opponent to finish their first-round series.

Instead, Boston let Philadelphia get back into the game.

A 15-3 scoring run from the 76ers cut their deficit to one point with 6:35 left in the third quarter. Firmly inserting themselves back into the contest, the 76ers needed to string together a few more possessions to swing the momentum back in their favor. But the Celtics delivered a blow that garnered them an eight-point lead, which shrunk to only one point entering the final 12 minutes when the 76ers retaliated.

Joel Embiid was crucial in his team’s comeback effort, recording 10 third-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting. Quentin Grimes chipped in with a pair of 3-pointers, including a make late in the quarter that became a 7-2 scoring run spanning into the fourth.

“I think there was a lot of good there,” Joe Mazzulla said. “As I said, it was 13 with 10 to go, and we can learn how we got to that point, and then we can learn how to be better in those situations. So it's the same process. Look at those possessions and get better. Get ready for the next one.”

Paul George nailed a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter’s opening possession, which could have ended much sooner had rookie guard VJ Edgecombe not grabbed an offensive board that allowed three second-chance points. While the Celtics kept up with the 76ers’ offensive production throughout the outset of the fourth quarter, their efforts eventually crumbled by failing to make a field goal over the final seven minutes. It certainly didn’t help that their opponent went on a 16-0 scoring run, all but ending any comeback effort.

Through the final 12 minutes of the game, Boston was 3-of-22 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point land. Sam Hauser scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter while Brown and Neemias Queta, who each had two points in the quarter, tied for the second-highest total in the quarter on their team.

So how can the Celtics fix this next time?

“Getting a stop, first of all, that'll help,” said Jayson Tatum, who was scoreless in the final quarter and posted 24 points. “Not playing against a set defense, getting out in transition, finding advantages. There was a stretch where we weren't making shots, and they were coming down and hitting shots and getting fouled, and we just kept having to play against a set defense.”

Poor offensive showings were present during the entire game by the Celtics, but their second-half shortfalls headlined their collapse. They made only 28.2 percent of their 3-pointers, a mark that was reminiscent of their poor Game 2 shooting performance.

Boston made 50.0 percent of its shots inside the 3-point line, including 40 paint points.

“We came out of a timeout, missed a layup, made a drive, missed a layup,” Mazzulla said. “I don't think it was necessarily from the 3s. I think it was just having an understanding of (that) we were in a good situation, and then just didn't execute.

“We just have to be able to bounce back from that. So I think when you have empty possession, empty possession, and at the other end, you're not getting stops, it just gets frustrating.”

Embiid, who played in only his second game since returning from an emergency appendectomy, excelled against the Celtics. He bullied his way through defenders, finding himself at the basket or around the paint for plenty of offensive chances. He recorded 33 points on 12-of-23 shooting, including an 0-of-5 mark from deep.

“I feel like he had too many easy baskets,” Brown said. “We need to make him work. It was just too easy for him. Even though we trust our guys to guard certain matchups, you've got to make it a little bit tougher. And tonight, he got a lot of easy baskets, and I felt like that propelled him.”

Queta was slated to be Embiid’s primary defender this series, but the Celtics have been unable to match up Queta with Embiid for prolonged stretches due to foul trouble. Since Game 1 — even before Embiid’s return — against the 76ers, Queta has picked up early fouls that have haunted him in the game’s closing moments. This has forced Nikola Vucecic to step into a larger defensive role, a mismatch the former NBA MVP has taken advantage of.

“He had another backcourt one today,” Mazzulla said. “Then had a couple of great defensive possessions, but kind of had his jersey there. So I think it's just, he's going to get a couple just being involved in two-man actions with Embiid and (Tyrese) Maxey. With a high frequency, you're going to get some there, so you have to try to take away the ones that you can control.”

Had the Celtics defeated the 76ers at home in Game 5, they would have likely yielded at least a three-day break between the end of their first-round matchup and their second-round bout.

Instead, they’ll be regrouping for Game 6 after a Tuesday night beating.