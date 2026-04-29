NHL announces Game 6 start time for Bruins-Sabres

Apr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres fight along the boards during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In Buffalo for a do-or-die Game 5, David Pastrnak and the Bruins made sure a Game 6 would be necessary with a 2-1 overtime win.

And now the Bruins know when the puck will drop on Friday’s Game 6 affair, with the NHL announcing a 7:30 p.m. start time at TD Garden.

This will be the third time since 2022 that the Bruins have come back to Boston looking to extend a series to a Game 7. The Bruins won in this spot in their 2022 first-round series against the Hurricanes, but lost in this same spot against the Panthers during their second-round series in 2024.

For the Bruins, the formula will have to remain the same as it was in Game 4, with Jeremy Swayman carrying the load for Boston. Swayman has been excellent all series long for the Bruins, and was the driving force in Tuesday’s survival, with saves on all but one of the 26 shots thrown on goal by Buffalo.

The Bruins will also come into this game looking to end what’s been a downright miserable stretch of playoff hockey at TD Garden. The Bruins currently find themselves on a five-game home losing streak in the playoffs (2024’s Game 7 win against Toronto was their last home playoff win), and with just three wins in their last 13 playoff games in their own building.

It’s their worst 13-game segment of playoff hockey in their own building since a matching 3-10 segment that ran from 1995 to 1999.