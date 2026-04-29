With season on line, Bruins get best out of their best

Apr 28, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; The Boston Bruins celebrate a win in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres in game five of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

You were right to be disappointed with the play of the Bruins' core pieces through the first four games of their first-round series with the Sabres.

Now, there was nothing the Bruins could've done about what happened in Game 4, as nightmarish as it was. Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said as much in the immediate aftermath of the defeat. Yeah, you could've cried about it. Eat a Snickers, leave garbage, maybe curse out the top line a few more times. But at the end of the day, and with the Bruins clinging to their playoff lives, there was only thing for the Bruins to do in a must-win Game 5: Respond. And Sturm's club did exactly that, and it was the Bruins' best that led the way in a season-extending Game 5 overtime win.

Let's start where it all ended, and that's with David Pastrnak finally breaking through with a game-winning, breakaway finish on Alex Lyon at the 9:14 mark of overtime. First of all, welcome back No. 88, the team really missed this version of you. But secondly, this felt like the Pastrnak that the Bruins have needed to return to the ice.

Even before the goal, it felt like Pastrnak was at his most dangerous in this game. He was making heady plays in the attacking zone, and was really giving the Sabres something to fret about whenever he was in range. The Bruins outshot Buffalo by a 12-3 edge with Pastrnak on the ice at five-on-five play, and Pastrnak led the Bruins in shot attempts (nine) and individual scoring chances (four) during that 19:46 segment. And, again, this is why it's impossible to throw the towel in on a player like him. For as bad as he was in the last couple of games, you simply acknowledge the all-world ability of Pastrnak, and know that a single bounce (or two) can be all he needs to turn nothing into something and turn your doubts into a goal celebration.

Again, this isn't to say that your frustrations were not valid, but rather an acknowledgement that it's best not to go too insane with them given how this player is able to turn things in the club's favor when you need it most.

But this is about more than just Pastrnak.

Yes, Pastrnak buried the breakaway on Lyon (something he was not able to do on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in two separate breakaways in Game 1), but holy moly, what a tremendous feed from Hampus Lindholm to make it all happen. That was fantastic situational hockey. As both teams went for a change, the lone Sabre unable to get off the ice was Mattias Samuelsson. Already well over a minute into his shift (and with the long change), and already looking shaky on the retrieval, the pressure from Marat Khusnutdinov that led to a Buffalo turnover right at the Boston blue sent the puck to Lindholm, and a quick-up to Pastrnak. This was the perfect play to make in the moment, and really left a fresh Pastrnak with a simple objective of getting inside ice on a tired Samuelsson, which he did for the clean breakaway opportunity.

When we talk about Lindholm, this is something we often come back to, right? His processing, his ability to adapt to the speed of playoff hockey, all that. There was no doubt on that sequence, and Lindholm really brought it in the overtime as a whole. It was a much-needed bounce back for Lindholm and the defense after Game 4.

Beyond those two, the version of Charlie McAvoy that the Bruins got in Game 5 was the one that Team USA has gotten in international play. Instead of playing puck mover and getting the B's in own-zone trouble, McAvoy seemed much more occupied with making sure that the Sabres got nothing of immense quality on Boston's goal, and the Sabres were held to just two shots on goal with McAvoy on the ice at five-on-five play. It was the lowest shot against total for any Bruin. McAvoy was also the only Bruin not to be on the ice for a high-danger chance against at five-on-five.

And in goal, the fiery Jeremy Swayman you saw getting yanked in Game 4 was back to being the calm, steadying presence the Bruins needed him to be. Stopping 25 of 26 shots in the win, Swayman was square to shooters all night, and was big enough to put legitimate doubt in the heads of the Buffalo shooters. It paid off.

Now, of course, comes the Bruins' best continuing to do that. This time in Boston.

Here are some other thoughts, notes, and takeaways from Game 5 in Buffalo...

Arvidsson misses Game 5 with injury

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates against Sabres wing Alex Tuch (89) during Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty/Imagn Images)

The bad news from the win is that the Bruins did come to Buffalo without one of their most consistent and productive forwards available, as Viktor Arvidsson (upper-body injury in the first period of Game 4) remained back in Boston for Tuesday's contest.

In one breath, you like Arvidsson not putting himself above the team and trying to play at less than 100 percent. That's something that typically has not worked out for anybody. At the same time, though, winning without Arvidsson has been a challenge for the Black and Gold this season. Entering Tuesday's contest, the Bruins possessed a 3-7-3 record without Arvidsson available this season, compared to a 39-13-4 record with No. 71 in the lineup as Boston's second-line motor.

The good news is they got the win, but is this a team that's built to win two more games without Arvidsson doing his thing in the corners and in front of the net?

Bruins add two new forwards to mix

Apr 28, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Bruins winger Michael Eyssimont (81) takes a shot on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon (34) in Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Timothy T. Ludwig/Imagn Images)

With Arvidsson out, and with Lukas Reichel taken out of the lineup after a true 'nothing' kind of showing in Game 4, the Bruins plugged Mikey Eyssimont and Alex Steeves in for what was their first appearances of the 2026 postseason.

Both players, for the most part, kept it simple.

After beginning his night with an offsides on a zero-pressure zone entry, Eyssimont finished with a block, a takeaway, and two hits in 12:53 of time on ice.

And though the shot attempts favored Buffalo by an absurd 17-3 edge with Eyssimont out there, the bottom-six grinder also drew a tripping penalty with some dogged puck pressure on the Sabres, which you'll always take this time of year.

Steeves, meanwhile, had one shot and four hits in 13:23 of time on ice.

Assuming Arvidsson remains unavailable, do the Bruins stick with these guys for Game 6? As much as I don't love messing with a winning lineup, I do still think there's room in this lineup for James Hagens. I admit this is a me thing. I want the playoff experience for players who project to be huge parts of your future, and I always want to put the highest ceiling lineup out there when fighting for my proverbial life. I think the Bruins' highest ceiling lineup does include Hagens. Especially at home.

And I do think a sans Arvidsson lineup could use more offensive punch and speed, both at five-on-five and on the power play. This is a Boston lineup that's still scored just four goals in its last three games, and just two even-strength goals in two games with Hagens in the press box. I also think of Game 4. When the Bruins lost Arvidsson, their best move was moving Reichel up to the second line. If the Bruins are hit with another in-game injury to someone in their top six, I would rather put Hagens in that elevated role, and especially so if the other options are Eyssimont and Steeves.

Everything else

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Owen Power of the Sabres battles for the puck against Marat Khusnutdinov of the Bruins in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

- Liked the move to go to Henri Jokiharju in this one. Clean, quick. What you want.

- Had the Bruins lost last night, it would've been their third straight game of providing Swayman with just one goal of support. Now, had that have happened, that would've meant that Swayman would've needed to post three straight playoff shutouts for the Bruins to win. In case you're curious, that's happened just six times in Stanley Cup Playoff history, with Ilya Bryzgalov the last to accomplish that back in 2006.