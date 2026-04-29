Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman named Vezina Trophy finalist

Jan 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) after a stop in play during the second period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman has certainly had better numbers than what he put together for the Black and Gold this past regular season.

But he's never had a better year, in terms of presence and consistent performance when his team needed, than he did this past season. At times, Swayman was the only thing keeping the Bruins from being a downright dreadful product. And on Wednesday, Swayman was officially recognized for his efforts on that front, with Swayman named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy for the 2025-26 season.

The Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goaltender judged as the best at his position, is voted on by the National Hockey League's 32 general managers, with all votes submitted before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In action for 55 games this year, Swayman posted a career-high 31 wins for the Bruins, and posted a .908 save percentage and 2.71 goals against average. That .908 save percentage ranked sixth among goaltenders (minimum 45 games played), while Swayman's 1,426 saves were the fifth-most in the league.

Looking at the 'fancy stats' of the position, Swayman's year was even better, with 28.8 goals saved about expected, which was second to the Caps' Logan Thompson (29.3), per MoneyPuck. NaturalStatTrick, meanwhile, had Swayman down for an .838 high-danger save percentage, which was sixth-best (minimum 2,000 minutes played). That was with Swayman facing the fourth-most high-danger shots in total, and the fifth-most high-danger shots per 60 (8.38) among that group of 37 goalies.

And if you're looking for the most digestible 'fancy stat' here, Swayman had a

38 quality starts in 2025-26, which was the third-most among all goaltenders this past season. His quality start percentage (.704), meanwhile, was fifth-best among goaltenders with at least 30 games played.

This is the first Vezina nomination of Swayman's career, and will be competing with the Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy and New York's Ilya Sorokin for this year's award.