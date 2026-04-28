Red Sox “Toxic Positivity” played into Cora firing, says Joon Lee

The Boston Red Sox have a toxic positivity problem. What does that mean? We had an expert on the Sox on to explain.

Joon Lee is an independent journalist who has worked for The Washington Post, ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and Bleacher Report. He grew up here in Boston and covered the Red Sox for a stretch. In fact, we had him on the show last summer to make sense of the chaos behind the Rafael Devers trade. So Joon has the cred and the credentials when it comes to unpacking some of the head-scratching moves this current Red Sox regime has made. With the Sox firing manager Alex Cora over the weekend, it was high time to have Joon back on.

Lee's latest, Inside The Red Sox's Credibility Crisis, is a must-read. He writes: "The franchise is defined by mixed signals, shifting priorities — and what some inside call toxic positivity.” He elaborated on that in the clip above. Sox brass convince themselves everything is fine until fan and media backlash forces them to act. That mindset lead to reactive moves — like firing Alex Cora — instead of long-term planning. He also points to a shift toward a profit-first, corporate-style approach, where ownership prioritizes valuation and revenue over consistently building a championship roster.

Red Sox "Toxic Positivity" Problem

Toucher & Hardy had a slightly different reaction to the Cora firing on Monday morning. But their comments certainly line up with Joon Lee's theories. Fred was more amazed at the timing of the Red Sox firing Alex Cora. Typically, MLB managers are not fired in late April. There's a reason for that: there's not really a sample-size of the season big enough to make any sort of critical assessment. Fred used Roman Anthony as an example. Through last weekend, the young slugger had 83 at bats on the season. Yet he's expected to have been producing.

Anthony is also expected to be leading, which is another example of the toxic positivity or the disconnect between what was the Cora camp and the Craig Breslow camp. Putting the team on the shoulders of a 21-year-old second-year player, much like firing a manager in April, just isn't typical MLB practice. Things aren't done that way because those types of choices don't typically yield good results. But when there isn't clear accountability and an "Everything is awesome!" mentality, best practices tend to take a back seat. And that's what we have here.