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Patriots players comment on Mike Vrabel situation for first time

On Tuesday, New England Patriots players Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane and Hunter Henry spoke to the media as part of regular Tuesday and Thursday press conferences the team will…

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots looks on during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts." Mike Vrabel

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots looks on during the NFL 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.”” (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

On Tuesday, New England Patriots players Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane and Hunter Henry spoke to the media as part of regular Tuesday and Thursday press conferences the team will hold between now and the start of spring practices. That made the two 2025 team captains the first two players to take questions since the story regarding head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini first broke earlier this month.

When Vrabel himself talked to reporters last week, he mentioned having addressed the situation with the team. Henry was asked what it was like when Vrabel spoke with them.

"I thought he did a great job," Henry shared. "It's been the same Vrabes, bringing a lot of energy in the room. So, yeah, obviously he addressed it, and that's all I'll say about it."

Spillane was asked what he's seen from Vrabel around the building over the past few weeks. Vrabel has remained with the team for the most part since the story broke, although he was away from the team for Day 3 of the NFL Draft over the weekend.

"Coach coaches football, and he keeps the main thing the main thing," Spillane said. "I know he's dealing with personal issues, but when we're in the building we speak football."

With press conferences scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday for the next few weeks, this likely isn't the last time Patirots players will be asked about Vrabel's situation. Henry, who was a team captain last year and is one of the longest-tenured members of the team spoke about he and the team as a whole are handling dealing with the story.

"To be honest with you, we're just focused on what we've got going on right now in this building with this team. Obviously had a long season last year, quick turnaround into the offseason," Henry said. "Every year's a new year. We're trying to build this team, we're trying to come together. I'm just focused on the guys in this locker room and trying to build it from the ground-up again. We've got a long journey ahead of us."

"This year, 2026, is a brand new year for us," Spillane echoed. "It's going to be a brand new team. Being Week 2 of OTAs it's really a chance for us to come together, to get to know our teammates, to learn and connect with each other and really grow with our craft. That's really what we're focused on in the offseason."

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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