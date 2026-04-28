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Patriots make decision on Christian Gonzalez’s contract ahead of key deadline

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of cornerback Christian Gonzalez according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This comes ahead of the Friday deadline…

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of cornerback Christian Gonzalez according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes ahead of the Friday deadline for teams to do so.

All NFL first-round picks have a fifth-year option built into their rookie contracts. Teams must decide on that option going into the players fourth year.

The value of each option is dictated by playing time and Pro Bowl escalators. Gonzalez's option comes in at the third of four levels checking the playing time and one Pro Bowl boxes. That sets him up to make $18,119,000 in 2027, according to OverTheCap.com.

Piking up Gonzalez's option shouldn't come as a surprise. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at the League Meetings in March that he wanted the team to pick the option up.

For the Patriots, this is the first time they've picked up a draft pick's fifth-year option since the 2021 offseason, for 2018 draft pick Isaiah Wynn. It's just the fifth time they've ever done so since the option was added with the 2011 NFL Draft class, with Gonzalez joining Wynn, Nate Solder (2011 draft), Chandler Jones (2012), and Dont'a Hightower (2012).

This comes as Gonzalez is now eligible for an extension for the first time in his career. Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf have said this offseason they want Gonzalez to remain with the team. Gonzalez is projected to re-set the cornerback market along with fellow 2023 draft pick Devon Witherspoon, who also had his option picked up earlier this offseason.

Gonzalez, who turns 24 in June, was drafted 17th overall by the Patriots out of Oregon in the 2023 NFL Draft. After missing most of his rookie year with a shoulder injury he's played at a high level for the last two, including a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod.

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Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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