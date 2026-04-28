Patriots make decision on Christian Gonzalez’s contract ahead of key deadline

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots warms up against the Carolina Panthers before the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of cornerback Christian Gonzalez according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes ahead of the Friday deadline for teams to do so.

All NFL first-round picks have a fifth-year option built into their rookie contracts. Teams must decide on that option going into the players fourth year.

The value of each option is dictated by playing time and Pro Bowl escalators. Gonzalez's option comes in at the third of four levels checking the playing time and one Pro Bowl boxes. That sets him up to make $18,119,000 in 2027, according to OverTheCap.com.

Piking up Gonzalez's option shouldn't come as a surprise. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at the League Meetings in March that he wanted the team to pick the option up.

For the Patriots, this is the first time they've picked up a draft pick's fifth-year option since the 2021 offseason, for 2018 draft pick Isaiah Wynn. It's just the fifth time they've ever done so since the option was added with the 2011 NFL Draft class, with Gonzalez joining Wynn, Nate Solder (2011 draft), Chandler Jones (2012), and Dont'a Hightower (2012).

This comes as Gonzalez is now eligible for an extension for the first time in his career. Vrabel and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf have said this offseason they want Gonzalez to remain with the team. Gonzalez is projected to re-set the cornerback market along with fellow 2023 draft pick Devon Witherspoon, who also had his option picked up earlier this offseason.