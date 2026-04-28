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Patriots continue post-NFL Draft releases by cutting running back

The New England Patriots’ post-draft releases continue as they cut running back Elijah Mitchell following adding two rookie running backs.

Alex Barth
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 27: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Patriots

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have been opening roster spots. After cutting two players on Monday, the team made another move on Tuesday releasing running back Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell, 27, first joined the Patriots late last season. He was signed to a futures deal after the season.

Prior to joining the Patriots Mitchell spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers after they drafted him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Louisiana. As a rookie Mitchell rushed for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. His production decreased from there though as he dealt with injuries. That includes missing the entire 2024 season with a hamstring injury. He also played in one game for the Chiefs in 2025, before being released and joining the Patriots.

This move comes after the Patriots added two running backs over the weekend. The team drafted Jam Miller out of Alabama in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, then signed Myles Montgomery out of UCF as an undrafted free agent.

Both rookies should come in and compete for a depth running back spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Terrell Jennings and Lan Larison should also be in the mix for that spot.

With Mitchell's release, the Patriots now have 77 players on their active roster. That leaves them with three open roster spots.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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