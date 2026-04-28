John Henry continues vow of silence

It’s well known that John Henry no longer speaks to the media, but now it appears his vow of silence is stretching to even his own players.

As the Red Sox owner swung the axe and fired his long-time manager Alex Cora, the news sent shockwaves through the organization. Before Cora, the team hadn’t fired a manager in-season since Jimy Williams in 2001.

Henry made the trip to Baltimore with Craig Breslow and Sam Kennedy, but it was originally believed he never made himself available to the team or media for questions regarding the decision to fire Cora. The owner reportedly stayed in Baltimore with the team through Sunday.

The last time Henry spoke to the media was in February 2020 after the team traded Mookie Betts. That tradition continued this past weekend as Henry did not appear at the team's press conference, and stood to the side during the team's player meeting.

Many players reportedly found out about the firing from social media as the team opted to wait to tell the team until after they had already fired Cora.

Boston held the team meeting prior to Sunday’s series finale in Baltimore, and the only members of the organization to speak in front of the team was Breslow and interim manager Chad Tracy.

In an appearance with WEEI, Kennedy claimed that Henry had been “in touch” with players in the last 48-72 hours.

“He’s been in touch with players over the course of the last 48, 72 hours,” Kennedy said. “And so I think it’s important to clarify that. People understand and see him around the ballpark.”

Kennedy went on to defend Henry’s decision to no longer speak to the media, claiming that it is not a reflection of his level of involvement with the Red Sox.

“I’ve been stating for years the level of involvement that John has. Nothing’s wavered there whatsoever, and the passion and care is there,” Kennedy said. “But I think there’s this misperception because he engages with the media on a select basis, not engaging with talk radio, not engaging in a back and forth press conference over the last several years, I understand raises some question. But I am here to tell you that he is deeply, deeply engaged in this franchise and everything across all of Fenway Sports Group.

“He doesn't always do it in the most public-facing way. He’s very selective in terms of how he engages with the media. But that should not ever be confused with a lack of involvement or care.”