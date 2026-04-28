David Pastrnak buries OT winner, Bruins stay alive with Game 5 win

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins are still alive.

Facing elimination in overtime of Game 5 on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins came away with a 2-1 win to force a Game 6 back in Boston. Pastrnak scored the game-winner on a breakaway, sprung by a stretch pass from defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Pastrnak finished with a nifty deke to just sneak the puck around the pad of a sprawled Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon.

The Sabres jumped out to an early lead in this one, after the Bruins' Mark Kastelic gave a little extra to Zach Benson after the whistle, and the referees decided to set an early precedent on the extracurriculars by sending Kastelic to the penalty box. Just over a minute later, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin finished a cross-ice pass with a lot of net to shoot at on the power play, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins ended up outshooting the Sabres 9-5 in the first period, along with a 6-1 edge in high-danger chances, but couldn't cash in. Seven shot attempts missed the net.

It was in the second period that the B's found the equalizer. Elias Lindholm's first shot from the slot area didn't go, but he was able to gather his own rebound and fire a quick turnaround shot, which beat Lyon to tie it 1-1. It marked the Bruins' first 5-on-5 goal in more than 160 minutes of ice time in that situation, according to the Sports Hub's own Ty Anderson.

The teams played a scoreless but tightly contested third period, in which Boston outshot Buffalo 9-7. This set the stage for overtime, where the Bruins' key stars delivered the critical sequence needed to win the game. Swayman came up with a clutch save less than a minute prior to Pastrnak's winning breakaway.