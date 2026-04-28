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David Pastrnak buries OT winner, Bruins stay alive with Game 5 win

With their backs against the wall in Buffalo, the Bruins kept it close before Pastrnak struck in OT.

Matt Dolloff
BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Teammates celebrate the goal scored by David Pastrnak (not pictured) of the Boston Bruins against the Buffalo Sabres during overtime in Game Five of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center on April 28, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)
Joe Hrycych/Getty Images

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins are still alive.

Facing elimination in overtime of Game 5 on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, the Bruins came away with a 2-1 win to force a Game 6 back in Boston. Pastrnak scored the game-winner on a breakaway, sprung by a stretch pass from defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Pastrnak finished with a nifty deke to just sneak the puck around the pad of a sprawled Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon.

The Sabres jumped out to an early lead in this one, after the Bruins' Mark Kastelic gave a little extra to Zach Benson after the whistle, and the referees decided to set an early precedent on the extracurriculars by sending Kastelic to the penalty box. Just over a minute later, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin finished a cross-ice pass with a lot of net to shoot at on the power play, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins ended up outshooting the Sabres 9-5 in the first period, along with a 6-1 edge in high-danger chances, but couldn't cash in. Seven shot attempts missed the net.

It was in the second period that the B's found the equalizer. Elias Lindholm's first shot from the slot area didn't go, but he was able to gather his own rebound and fire a quick turnaround shot, which beat Lyon to tie it 1-1. It marked the Bruins' first 5-on-5 goal in more than 160 minutes of ice time in that situation, according to the Sports Hub's own Ty Anderson.

The teams played a scoreless but tightly contested third period, in which Boston outshot Buffalo 9-7. This set the stage for overtime, where the Bruins' key stars delivered the critical sequence needed to win the game. Swayman came up with a clutch save less than a minute prior to Pastrnak's winning breakaway.

Up Next: The Bruins will play their next do-or-die game on their home ice, when they return to TD Garden for Game 6 on Friday night.

Boston BruinsBuffalo Sabresdavid pastrnak
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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