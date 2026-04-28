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Christian Gonzalez quiets speculation surrounding social media post

Gonzalez clears up his vague social media post.

Colin Kennedy

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez has been making some noise on social media, even if that wasn’t his intention. 

On April 25, the Patriots cornerback took to his Instagram story to share a message, saying “The Colony we have something planned early June stay tuned.” 

As everything does on social media, his message took off, leading many to think it could have something to do with his contract negotiations with New England. Unfortunately that doesn’t appear to be the case. 

Gonzalez was raised in The Colony, Texas, and his post is more than likely hinting at a community event he has planned in his hometown for early June. He also took to X after the post began circulating to confirm that the post was only to announce the event. 

Any details surrounding Gonzalez's event are still unknown at this time.

Gonzalez and his potential contract extension will continue to be a topic of conversation as the Patriots enter the summer months, as it doesn’t appear that the team and its star corner have made much traction on a new, likely record-breaking deal.

New England Patriots
Colin KennedyWriter
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