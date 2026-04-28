Celtics squander opportunity to end first-round bout with 76ers at home

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

BOSTON — The Celtics wanted to send a message.

While its starting lineup was introduced ahead of a series-deciding game, Boston cheerleaders stood at midcourt waving a large white flag with a memo for all to read.

Across the white-covered banner was the phrase “BEAT PHILA,” which included the letters “L” and “A” filled in with the team’s iconic green.

Philadelphia must’ve missed the note.

A resilient third-quarter effort kept the 76ers within reach, allowing Paul George to hit a 3-pointer that gave his squad a lead to start the closing 12 minutes. Philadelphia didn’t relent offensively, leading to the Celtics suffering a 113-97 loss in Game 5. They squandered an opportunity to advance to the second round without returning to Philadelphia, the host site for Game 6 on Thursday.

Joel Embiid continued to shine in his second game back from an emergency appendectomy, which sidelined him for over two weeks. He scored 33 points while making 12, all of which were 2-pointers, on his 23 shots. He also drained nine of his 10 free throw attempts. Tyrese Maxey posted 25 points and 10 rebounds, becoming one of five 76ers to reach double-digit point totals. Only three Celtics accomplished the same feat.

Philadelphia’s comeback effort started in the third quarter, when it slowly chipped into its deficit to trail by only two points entering the final 12 minutes. It outscored Boston 63-40 in the second half, including by a 28-11 mark in the fourth quarter. The Celtics, who made only three of their 22 fourth-quarter field goals, hit their last shot with 7:03 left in the game.