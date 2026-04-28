Brad Stevens wins NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images



Brad Stevens continues to bring in accolades.

On Tuesday, Celtics president Brad Stevens was named the 2025-26 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year. It marks the second time that Stevens has won the award in the last three years, and he becomes just the 12th executive to win the award multiple times.

Stevens finished the voting with 11 first-place votes, while the next closest executive was Detroit's Trajan Langdon

This season, Stevens has assembled a team that wasn’t expected to compete for a title with Jayson Tatum sidelined until March, but Boston exceeded all expectations en route to 56 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While Stevens won the award two years ago for building a championship-winning roster, loading the roster with Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to push the Cs over the edge, this season could be considered even more impressive.

Instead of making moves for superstar caliber players, Stevens was tasked with eliminating the team’s lofty payroll and getting under the NBA’s luxury tax, but he was still able to piece together a roster that Joe Mazzulla could lead to the franchise’s fifth-straight 50 win season.

Most notably, Stevens draft picks including Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh flourished for large stretches of the season, while frontcourt finds in Neemias Queta and Luka Garza defied expectations. Stevens also made a trade for Anfernee Simons in the offseason before flipping the guard for big man Nikola Vucevic.

Since Tatum returned on March 6, Boston has found its groove, and is currently a win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.