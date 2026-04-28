Alex Cora turns down Phillies’ manager gig

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Alex Cora won’t be stepping into a major league dugout in the near future.

After being fired from the Red Sox on Saturday night, along with four other staff members, it was expected that Cora could find a new gig within the week, but it appears that he isn’t jumping at the first opportunity.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Rob Thompson after a 9-19 start to the season, and many expected Cora to be a frontrunner for the job, especially with his connection to Dave Dombrowski.

As expected, Philadelphia wanted Cora, but it doesn’t look like Cora wanted Philadelphia.

According to Bob Nightengale, Cora was offered the Phillies managerial job before giving it to now interim manager Don Mattingly, but he declined. Nightingale also reported that the reason behind the decision was Cora wanting to spend more time with his family.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo also reported that “according to people familiar with his thinking, Cora’s focus is on being a full-time dad to his twin sons, who turn nine in July, and his daughter, Camila, who is in grad school in Miami.”

Cora also took to social media on Tuesday morning to say his goodbye to Boston.

Cora has always traditionally placed an emphasis on his family, even missing a game last June to attend his daughter’s college graduation. So it’s certainly not out of character that Cora would decide to step away from the game even with teams lining up to offer him their manager positions.

The decision also doesn’t eliminate him from eventually taking the job in Philadelphia in the offseason as Mattingly — who is 65-years-old — isn’t the long-term solution that Dombrowski is probably looking for.

Cora could also be waiting for a more desirable position in his eyes, more specifically with the Mets. New York has a more desirable roster that although is underperforming, is built for a quicker turnaround than the Phillies could be in for. It’s also believable that Cora would want to coach a player like Juan Soto who is under contract with the Mets for the next decade.