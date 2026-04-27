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TD Garden set to undergo $100 million renovation project

TD Garden is getting a facelift. 

Colin Kennedy

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of the exterior of TD Garden before game five of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

TD Garden is getting a facelift. 

More specifically, Delaware North will be spending $100 million on a three-year renovation that will see all 83 suites revamped inside TD Garden, according to Sports Business Journal

The project will be the most expensive renovation since the building opened in 1995. 

“The venue’s event level clubs will be rebuilt with a focus on delivering a consistent experience for sporting events or concerts,” wrote Bret McCormick. 

The renovation will also include a reimagined event level that is part of the project, but it hasn’t been revealed yet what the space will look like. 

Gilbane will begin construction this summer on a third of the Boston Garden Society suites. 

Once completed, it is expected that Delaware North’s investment in TD Garden will pass $500 million, which doesn’t include the $1.2 billion The Hub on Causeway project that sits in and around the arena. 

Boston BruinsBoston CelticsTD Garden
Colin KennedyWriter
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