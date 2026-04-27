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Sports Hub Underground: Where do you even begin with this one?

The guys break down one of the worst playoff losses in Bruins history, and what it means for the outlook of the organization.

Matt Dolloff/
Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 26: Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm looks on from the bench during the third period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on April 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sabres defeat the Bruins 6-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub discuss the state of the Bruins following a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of their playoff series in the newest Sports Hub Underground podcast.

Topics concern both the game and the big picture, including the performance of their core players, problems on defense, the organizational culture, questions about the coaching staff, and more.

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

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2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston BruinsBuffalo SabresSports Hub Underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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