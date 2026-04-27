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Red Sox make additions to coaching staff

Boston is filling out Chad Tracy’s staff.

Colin Kennedy

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvez (75) celebrates with first base coach Jos David Flores (58) after hitting a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox are starting to piece back together their coaching staff after it was gutted with the firing of Alex Cora, Pete Fatse, Kyle Hudson, Ramón Vázquez, Dillon Lawson, Joe Cronin and Jason Varitek on Saturday night. 

Boston elevated Triple-A manager Chad Tracy as interim manager that night — who earned his first career major league win on Sunday — but the rest of his staff still needed to be filled. 

On Monday, the Red Sox announced interim bench coach José David Flores, interim first base coach/outfield instructor Pablo Cabrera and Jack Simonetty Interim Hitting Assistant will be joining the 2026 staff. 

Flores has been on the major league staff since 2024 where he served as the first base coach, but did spend three seasons with Tracy in Worcester as his bench coach. 

Cabrera recently joined the Red Sox back in November when he was hired as the team’s infield/outfied defensive coordinator. The 28-year-old also spent time in Double-A with Portland as well as spending a year based out of Fort Myers. 

Simonetty is getting his first taste of the majors as the interim hitting assistant will make his pro debut with the Red Sox. The 26-year-old began 2026 in Single-A after spending time as a minor league affiliate video and technology associate in Worcester. 

Boston Red Sox
Colin KennedyWriter
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