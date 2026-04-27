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Patriots release wide receiver after signing four UDFAs

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver John Jiles, after signing four wide recievers as part of their UDFA class.

Alex Barth
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 16: John Jiles #83 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 16: John Jiles #83 of the New England Patriots carries the ball during the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

On Monday, the New England Patriots announced the release of wide receiver John Jiles. This comes after the team added four undrafted free agents (UDFAs) at the position over the weekend following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jiles, 25, has been with the Patriots' practice squad for the last three seasons. After going undrafted out of West Florida in 2024 he initially signed with the Giants, but was let go during final roster cuts. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wideout signed with the Patriots' practice squad a week later, and had remained with the team since. Jiles did not appear in any games during his time in New England.

In their UDFA class, the Patriots signed multiple receiver who profile similar to Jiles as bigger, outside players who could contribute on the practice squad. That group includes Kyle Dixon from NAIA school Culliver-Stockson, who got a $252,500 signing bonus. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout caught 83 passes for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games last year. Cameron Dorner from North Texas, Nick DeGennaro from James Madison, and Jimmy Kibble from Georgetown are also part of that group.

Along with Jiles, the Patriots also released tight end Marshall Lang on Monday. The team added two tight ends over the weekend in draft pick Eli Raridon and UDFA Tanner Arkin.

Those movesleave the Patriots with two open spots on their 90-man roster.

New England PatriotsPatriots Offseason News
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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