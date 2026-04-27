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Patriots open up roster spot by waiving tight end after draft

The New England Patriots opened up a spot on their roster on Monday with the release of tight end Marshall Lang.

Alex Barth
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots started the week after the 2026 NFL Draft by opening up a roster spot. On Monday the team waived tight end Marshall Lang, as first reported by Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

Lang entered the NFL last year as a UDFA out of Northwestern. He initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks, then was released as a part of final roster cuts. The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in October, with that stint lasting two days. He then re-signed with Seattle on the practice squad, and was there for a week before being released again. Finally, he re-signed with the Patriots' practice squad in late December, and was with the team through their Super Bowl run. The Patriots signed him to a futures contract after the season.

This move from the Patriots comes after they added two tight ends over the weekend. They drafted Eli Raridon in the third round, then added Tanner Arkin as a UDFA. Those two rookies join the remaining tight ends on the roster in Hunter Henry, CJ Dippre, and free agent signing Julian Hill. The team also still has Jack Westover, who has played both tight end and fullback.

With Lang's release, the Patriots are now one player under the 90-man roster limit. That's taking into account the international roster exemption for offenssive tackle Lorenz Metz, who also re-signed with the team on a futures contract after spending the end of last year on the practice squad.

Teams sometimes leave an open roster spot this time of year, as rosters shuffle following the draft. The Patriots won't be on the practice field for football activities for a few weeks, with their first OTA practice set for May 27.

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Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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