Patriots open up roster spot by waiving tight end after draft

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 10: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots started the week after the 2026 NFL Draft by opening up a roster spot. On Monday the team waived tight end Marshall Lang, as first reported by Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

Lang entered the NFL last year as a UDFA out of Northwestern. He initially signed with the Seattle Seahawks, then was released as a part of final roster cuts. The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in October, with that stint lasting two days. He then re-signed with Seattle on the practice squad, and was there for a week before being released again. Finally, he re-signed with the Patriots' practice squad in late December, and was with the team through their Super Bowl run. The Patriots signed him to a futures contract after the season.

This move from the Patriots comes after they added two tight ends over the weekend. They drafted Eli Raridon in the third round, then added Tanner Arkin as a UDFA. Those two rookies join the remaining tight ends on the roster in Hunter Henry, CJ Dippre, and free agent signing Julian Hill. The team also still has Jack Westover, who has played both tight end and fullback.

With Lang's release, the Patriots are now one player under the 90-man roster limit. That's taking into account the international roster exemption for offenssive tackle Lorenz Metz, who also re-signed with the team on a futures contract after spending the end of last year on the practice squad.