Patriots Draft recap and Mike Vrabel musings with Mike Reiss

Here's the Toucher & Hardy Show version of a Patriots Draft recap, featuring plenty of Mike Vrabel takes and a friend of the show.

For the first time in a week, the show was all together again. Sort of. Fred returned from his tropical vacation with his daughter over the weekend. Hardy and his family flew in late Saturday night from their week-long break in Florida. And poor Jon Wallach spent an entire day on the road--mostly in rain-soaked New York and Connecticut--en route to Massachusetts from visiting in-laws in Pennsylvania. The only missing piece? Poor Nicholas, out sick with the same bug that had me out last Friday. It's going around. Or maybe it's allergies.

As we joked about on the show, Fred, Hardy and Jon couldn't have chosen a worse week to take off. The Bruins and Celtics both got their postseasons underway last week...with mixed results. The NFL Draft started on Thursday and carried on through the weekend. And of course, the backdrop to this year's Draft with regards to the Patriots? The ongoing saga between Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini. It should come as no surprise that their story dominated our visit this morning with Mike Reiss, who covers the Patriots for ESPN.

Reiss was his usual, gracious, authentic self when we started the conversation with the Vrabel update. He was empathetic toward the Patriots head coach and his need to focus on his family. That, if you'll recall, was the crux of the statement Vrabel delivered at the end of last week, saying he wouldn't be in the Patriots war room on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Fred Toucher and Mike Reiss traded Mike Vrabel takes back and forth for a bit before Jon Wallach in his Wallach way turned the conversation to the list of Patriots picks at the Draft over the weekend.

All of Reiss' analysis is at the end of the clip up top. Of note? Mike thinks that offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who the Pats traded up to pick 28 to nab, was the right choice. And that's not just to address the obvious need the team has on the offensive line. The way Reiss sees it, if Will Campbell continues to struggle in year two on quarterback Drake Maye's blind side, it wouldn't be too big of an ask or task to move Lomu into Campbell's position. Hopefully, that won't be the case. But, as the saying goes, it's good to have options.