NHL fines Nikita Zadorov following Game 4 incident

Apr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) gets set for a face-off during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov will end Monday with $5,000 less in his account following a fine from the NHL's Department of Player Safety.

Zadorov's fine, which was announced just as the Bruins wrapped up Monday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena, was assessed for his third-period cross-check on Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The incident, which saw Zadorov hit with a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct, came with just under four minutes left in the game and with the B's trailing by a 6-0 score in what ended as a 6-1 final.

The Zadorov-Dahlin incident was the classic 'message-sending' kind of play you see in a playoff series, with the towering Boston defender clearly targeting the Sabres' best defenseman with a do-or-die Game 5 on deck for the Bruins this Tuesday.

Zadorov did not speak with reporters following Sunday's loss, and speaking on Sunday, B's head coach Marco Sturm did not want to comment as to whether or not he was worried that Zadorov put himself in danger of being suspended for Game 5.

The Bruins went through Monday's practice in Brighton without Zadorov, too.

But speaking after practice, Sturm called it a maintenance day and was not ready to make any definitive statements when it came to his availability for Game 5. Given the nature of Boston's situation in this spot, though, it's downright impossible to imagine Zadorov not dressing for this contest unless he's physically unable.