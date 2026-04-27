Newest Patriots TE Eli Raridon wants to bulk up ahead of rookie season

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) gestures after making a first down in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images

The Patriots newest tight end is already putting in work to maximize his potential ahead of arriving in New England.

Eli Raridon, New England’s third round pick out of Notre Dame, appeared on Up & Adams on Friday prior to his selection, and he talked about how he wants to build his body up before the season kicks off.

“I think it’d be the smartest thing to do — to play at 255 to 260 pounds… Putting on about 5 to 10 pounds before my rookie season would be the smartest thing for me to do,” Raridon said.

Last year in South Bend, Raridon measured in at 6' 7", 251 lbs in what became his breakout season after battling multiple ACL injuries. The tight end hauled in 32 catches for 482 yards.

It would make sense that Raridon is putting an emphasis on putting more muscle on considering how much he prides himself in his blocking ability.

“I feel like a good way to describe me is I'm versatile,” Raridon said. “I can do both things in the passing and blocking game. I can make explosive plays with the ball in my hands and also dominate defenders in the run game as well. So, I'm someone who I feel brings versatility to the table, so I'm going to do both things.”

When asked who he models his game after, Raridon drew comparisons to George Kittle, and for what it’s worth the 49ers tight end measures in at 6' 4", 250 lbs.

“I've looked up to George Kittle a lot; just love how he can do both things extremely well, love the way he blocks, love his mentality of playing the game, and obviously he makes great plays in the passing game as well,” Raridon said. “And that's someone who I try to embody my game after.”

Raridon isn’t just a pure blocking tight end however, as last season he displayed an impressive ability with his downfield receiving ability. While he didn’t catch a touchdown in a Notre Dame offense that produced the best backfield in the country last season, limiting redzone opportunities, Raridon has the potential to develop into another downfield weapon for Drake Maye.

“That's something I take a lot of pride in, being a deep threat who can go up and get the ball when it's thrown to me,” Raridon said. “And I think basketball has helped with that, I think the coaching staff at Notre Dame has helped with that, just practicing and getting reps. And that's something I definitely take a lot of pride in.”