Bruins hung a livid Jeremy Swayman out to dry in Game 4 beatdown

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 26: Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins looks on from the bench during the third period of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Sabres defeat the Bruins 6-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bruins did not make Jeremy Swayman speak with reporters following Sunday's Game 4 embarrassment at the hands of the Sabres.

Even if they did, there's a good chance that nothing Swayman would've said to the assembled media would've been fit to print. At least based on the final glimpse we got of Swayman in the 6-1 beatdown, with an obviously and understandably livid Swayman screaming at his teammates while getting a mercy hook in a 6-1 final.

The Bruins should be lucky Swayman left it to just words and didn't start throwing sticks and stools at them, to be honest. Because what the Bruins did in front of them their goaltender en route to those six goals against at times looked like it would be enough to demand investigations into FanDuel and DraftKing accounts. It was that bad and that out of character from a Bruins team that simply didn't look ready for the moment or even willing to try and meet the moment in front of them.

"Absolutely," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said when asked if he liked seeing that from Swayman in the loss. "At least [we had fire] from one guy, right? It was not his fault today. I felt bad for him. That's why we kept him in there for a while: because he's a battler [and] he wants to be in it."

Let's keep it short and run through the six goals against.

On Buffalo's first goal, Charlie McAvoy sent a breakout pass to no man's land, and while it was corralled by Fraser Minten, Minten brought it back in the defensive zone and quite literally handed it off to Alex Tuch for an odd-man rush buried by Peyton Krebs. Their second goal saw Hampus Lindholm flub what should've been an easy clear and seven seconds later it was in the Boston net. One of the easier goals for the Sabres in this entire series, the third goal saw Jordan Harris cough the puck up with a mere stick poke by Josh Doan, while Jonathan Aspirot got out of the way for Zach Benson's drive to Swayman's crease. And if that wasn't bad enough, Buffalo's fourth goal then saw the Bruins win a defensive-zone faceoff... and then lose every single battle en route to an easy burial by Bowen Byram.

Down by four through 40 minutes, the Bruins decided to dig their grave even deeper when Morgan Geekie lost a battle with ease along his own wall on the way to a Beck Malenstyn deflection, and Swayman's night mercifully came to an end when another Jordan Harris turnover led to an Alex Tuch exclamation point goal.

Gross. Gross. Gross. Gross. Gross. And, yes, gross.

For the Bruins to win this series, they were going to need Swayman to put forth a superhuman performance. And for three games, he pretty much did.

Through three games, Swayman was posting a .931 save percentage, and had a high-danger save percentage of .920. Swayman was also facing 8.5 high-danger shots per 60, which was also second-most among goalies with more than 120 minutes of time on ice to that point. The man was under siege every single game, and was doing everything he (reasonably) could to keep his team in it.

But there are obviously limits to what you can expect a goaltender can do for you in terms of bailouts, and the Bruins experienced that during the two-game homestand that's left them in a 3-1 hole.

Just consider this: Even if you didn't love Swayman's start to Game 4, with the Bruins down 3-0, Swayman made an incredible sprawling save on Zach Benson. On the very next shift, the Bruins committed another two turnovers and lost multiple battles (and even bumped Swayman) and just like that, it was 4-0.

Oh, and if that's not enough, consider the fact that Swayman would've needed to post back-to-back shutouts for the Bruins to not be down 3-1 right now.

It's enough to make you scream, as Sunday confirmed.

Here are some other thoughts, notes, and takeaways from Game 4 in Boston...

Bruins lose Arvidsson to upper-body injury

Mar 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates with the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images)

As if the 6-1 loss wasn't enough, the Bruins also suffered an in-game loss, with Viktor Arvidsson knocked out of this game with an upper-body injury.

The injury appeared to occur on a hit from Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in the corner to the left of Alex Lyon's net in the first period.

With Arvidsson out for the final two periods of Sunday's game, Lukas Reichel moved up to Arvidsson's spot on the right side of the B's second line.

The Bruins have to hope that No. 71 is good to go for Tuesday's do-or-die game, as the Bruins have much been a much better team with Arvidsson being the motor of the club's second line. With Arvidsson in the lineup this season, the Bruins have posted a 42-20-7 record, and have gone 3-7-3 when he's been unavailable.

Lineup changes blow up on Bruins' Sturm

Apr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bruins head coach Marco Sturm talks to the media after losing to the Sabres in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images)

Sturm decided to shake things up Sunday, by subbing Jordan Harris in for Mason Lohrei on the backend, and taking out James Hagens for Reichel.

Neither move worked.

The 23-year-old Reichel finished this game without a point, without a shot, without a hit, without a takeaway. Instead, he had one giveaway and a minus-2 rating in 13:51. The decision to go with Reichel over Hagens was always a bit puzzling in the sense that Sturm said it was to give the Bruins some "speed and skill." Speed and skill is what Hagens brings, and it felt like the Bruins needed more grit and jam (especially at the front of the Buffalo net) than a speed and skill swap, making it seem like a player like Mikey Eyssimont or Alex Steeves would've made more sense here.

Harris, meanwhile, just looked completely overmatched. In what was the first NHL playoff game of his career, and just his fourth game since suffering a broken ankle in October, Harris had a minus-2 and two giveaways. The Sabres controlled shot attempts by a staggering 19-4 figure with Harris on the ice at five-on-five play.

Everything else

Apr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Bruins and Sabres fight along the boards during the third period in Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara/Imagn Images)

- The Bruins could've used Nikita Zadorov's heavy hit on Sabres forward Jack Quinn long before the team was trying to climb out of a 4-0 hole. The hit clearly brought the building back to life, but it was definitely too little too late.

- That Sean Kuraly goal, while meaningless in the grand scheme of things, prevented this from being the worst Boston home playoff loss since a 6-0 loss to the Sabres in 1989. Even with the goal, I'm still calling it the worst loss since then (2019 Game 7 excluded for, well, obvious reasons.)