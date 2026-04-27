Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman explains his Game 4 blow-up at teammates

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) skates during a timeout against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is a bit of a zen master.

Now, that's typically the approach of most goaltenders in the National Hockey League these days. Perhaps it's the only approach one can take to remain sane and centered when there's a red light and horn, sometimes even smoke, that alerts the world of your mistake every time you make a mistake every night at your job.

But on Sunday, and after being given a mercy pull of sorts from Marco Sturm following the sixth Buffalo goal in what finished as a 6-1 humiliation at TD Garden, Swayman dropped the zen mindset and decided to give it to his teammates.

And on Monday, with a night to compose himself and his thoughts ahead of a do-or-die Game 5 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Swayman decided to explain himself.

“We have an extremely high-competitive group. And we all have a standard that we all carry ourselves to, and it wasn’t met," Swayman said of his Game 4 blow-up. "So that was just emotion. It’s moved on, and we have a job to do in Buffalo now.”

Ultimately tagged for six goals on 29 shots in just under 47 minutes of work, Swayman's outburst was honestly beyond fair given what the team put forth in front of him. Outside of maybe one goal against, all of Buffalo's tallies in this one came as a direct result of the Bruins committing an egregious turnover or losing downright winnable battles with what was a mind-boggling lack of compete, poise, or both.

It honestly could've been 10-0 without some of the stops that Swayman made in between the B's gifting the Sabres more turnovers than the Great British Bake Off.

Speaking after the loss Sunday, Sturm had absolutely no issue with what his goaltender did or what he said to his teammates en route to a 3-1 series deficit.

"Absolutely," Sturm said when asked if he liked seeing that from Swayman. "At least [we had fire] from one guy, right? It was not his fault. I felt bad for him. That's why we kept him in there for a while: because he's a battler [and] he wants to be in it."

For Swayman, it's entirely possible that the blow-up was brewing all weekend. The Bruins gave him just one goal of support in a Game 3 loss, and were being shut out at the time Sturm pulled him. And they didn't score in Game 4 until the final minute of regulation in what was the most worthless playoff goal scored by a Bruins skater since Matt Grzelcyk triggered 'Zombie Nation' in the third period of 2019's Game 7.

In essence, the Bruins weren't delivering on their end of a promise that Swayman had for the most part kept through the opening games of this series, with a .931 save percentage entering Sunday's pivotal Game 4 contest.

“You definitely pick and choose times, especially as a goalie, to show emotion," Swayman noted. "But you win as a team and you lose as a team. And everyone in here has a standard that we know we’re capable of. And I think that’s really what is the underlying cause here. We know we have a job to do, we know we can compete at an extremely high level, and that’s what we’re going to do.”