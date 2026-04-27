Alex Cora appears to be taking victory lap after Red Sox firing

Jun 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks down in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Typically, when you’re fired from a job, it can be one of the worst days of your life.

Not for Alex Cora.

The former Red Sox manager has seemed to quickly rebound from being fired by Boston’s front office, and is enjoying his newfound free time along with the other fired staff members.

On Saturday, just hours removed from Craig Breslow, Sam Kennedy and John Henry making the trip to Baltimore to deliver the news, Cora and the other coaches were reportedly drinking and reminiscing before hopping on a private flight back to Boston.

Not everyone was seemingly as happy as Cora however, as longtime member of the Red Sox organization, Jason Varitek, was seen giving a thumbs down after the group touched back down in Massachusetts.

Varitek was reportedly, “reassigned” to a new role with the team, but it appears unlikely that the former captain will be taking the Red Sox up on that new opportunity, whatever it may be.

Cora on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be all that upset, tweeting “happy” in the early hours of Sunday morning, as well as relaying the same message to multiple media members hours after his firing.

He also took to Instagram to repost a clip of Mookie Betts discussing that the reason he still watches the Red Sox is because of Cora. It was a clear shot to Henry for not meeting the superstar's asking price before he was traded to the Dodgers.

On Sunday night, Cora and his fired coaches — Varitek was not visible among the group — were seen having dinner at Arya Trattoria in the North End, posing for a group photo with all of them giving a thumbs up to the camera.

Now, Cora’s tenure had seemingly run its course and a change was probably needed for both sides. No one, Cora included, appeared happy or committed to the team’s future, but the former manager is taking a victory lap he doesn’t deserve.

Cora and the Red Sox have earned one postseason victory since the team’s ALCS appearance in 2021, and also missed the playoffs for three-straight years, which included two last-place finishes before their brief run in 2025.

Sure, he didn’t necessarily have the best rosters or an ownership group that was fully committed to spending at the level required to win in the majors, but Cora didn’t do his best to maximize the team’s potential.

Especially this season, Cora failed to utilize younger players, opting to be more committed to veteran players instead of allowing younger guys, like Marcelo Mayer, to learn at the major league level.

Cora has always had a win now mindset, and there has been a growing disconnect for years once the likes of Chaim Bloom and Breslow took charge in the front office. So maybe his coaching style will lend itself more to franchises like the Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets, who have shown a willingness to spend and a want to compete.

But it doesn’t excuse the poor job Cora has done this season with a roster that, on paper, should be a lot better than 10-17. Cora failed at his job this season, showing a stubbornness to at least cooperate with the franchise’s new identity.