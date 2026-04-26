Summer Of Live – Pick Your Ticket

It's the Summer Of Live, presented by Live Nation - a celebration of live music, kicking off with a week of $30 tickets to select shows coming to the Xfinity Center, House of Blues, MGM Music Hall, Fenway Park and Leader Bank Pavilion!

From April 29th - May 5th, fans can purchase $30 tickets to see their favorite artists coming to the Boston area, you can check out all the show coming HERE.

There are some great shows on the list and 98.5 The Sports Hub wants to get you in for free! Just enter below and tell us which show you'd like to go to, you can chose from -

David Lee Roth at the House of Blues

The Black Crowes at the MGM Music Hall

Hardy at the Xfinity Center

Sammy Hagar at the Xfinity Center