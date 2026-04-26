5 takeaways: Payton Pritchard leads Celtics in Game 4 beatdown

Apr 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

At the halftime break, the Celtics did not have a single starter with more than 10 points. It was a perplexing notion considering they led by as many as 21 points through the first two quarters.

How is that possible?

Payton Pritchard.

Checking into the game with 6:35 remaining in the opening quarter, Pritchard scored 18 points during a 25-10 scoring run to give his squad a substantial first-quarter lead. The Celtics’ explosive offensive start was too much for the 76ers to overcome, resulting in a 128-96 victory to give them a 3-1 lead in the first round. The playoff matchup will shift back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday, when the Celtics can clinch a second-round berth.

Here are five takeaways from Game 4:

PRITCHARD POPS OFF

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When Pritchard entered the game midway through the first quarter, he needed less than a minute to get hot.

The 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year made a layup, his first of 13 points in the first quarter, that contributed to an insurmountable double-digit lead. Pritchard was efficient throughout the opening 12 minutes, hitting five of his seven shots and a 3-of-5 mark from deep.

He even hit one of his signature buzzer-beater 3s to end the quarter.

Pritchard finished with 32 points on an impressive 12-of-21 shooting and 6-of-12 mark from downtown. He was only two points shy of tying Kevin McHale’s franchise record for most points scored off the bench in a playoff game, according to NBC. Pritchard also posted five assists and four rebounds.

Sunday’s performance was symbolic of what Pritchard has endured throughout the season. He began the season as a starter before he was moved to the bench, where he has stayed since the NBA trade deadline in February. When the Celtics needed offensive production, Pritchard has consistently answered the call. Game 4 was just his latest example.

TATUM AND BROWN SEAL THE DEAL

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It took Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown until the third quarter to showcase their normal talents.

The franchise stars were not going to let Pritchard’s effort — the principal reason for the Celtics’ massive lead — go to waste. Tatum scored 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and a perfect 2-of-2 clip from deep while Brown chipped in with 12 points and a 3-of-6 mark from the floor. Until Pritchard, who had 14 points in the quarter, hit a 3-pointer with 3:44 left in the third, Tatum and Brown had scored every basket for Boston to open the second half.

Tatum carried his output to the final quarter, scoring 12 points while playing 7:17 of the fourth. He hit all three of his attempts from behind the arc with a trio of made free throws to conclude his outing with 30 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists. Brown, who had 20 points and seven rebounds, did not play a second of the fourth quarter, earning valuable rest ahead of Game 5.

EMBIID RETURN SPOILED

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News regarding Joel Embiid playing in Game 4 did not become official until ESPN’s report about 30 minutes before tip-off. The 76ers star had not appeared in a game since he needed an emergency appendectomy on April 9 in Houston.

Within the first few minutes of the game, it appeared the Celtics were going to be in trouble with Embiid on the floor. The former NBA MVP had eight points to start the game, becoming the only Philadelphia scorer until rookie VJ Edgecombe’s midrange jumper at the 5:24 mark.

But Embiid’s production nosedived in the second quarter, scoring only two points while missing all five of his shots. His final stat line resembled his normal output, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

But it wasn’t enough for the 76ers in his first game back in over two weeks.

CLEANING THE GLASS

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Even with their star big man back on the floor, the 76ers struggled to keep up on the glass.

The Celtics dominated their opponent in rebounds, 51-30, taking advantage of prolonged possessions. They turned 14 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points, helping them grow their lead.

Although Boston found success on most of its second-chance opportunities, one sequence stood out in the first quarter. It grabbed four offensive rebounds but missed consecutive 3s before the ball went out of bounds. It retained possession, resulting in Nikola Vucevic missing two free throws. What should have been a sequence reward for hustle playstyle was ruined without a basket.

Philadelphia did not record its first offensive rebound until the 6:52 mark of the third quarter, despite missing 33 shots. It finished with six offensive rebounds, four of which occurred over the game’s final 12 minutes, with 47 missed field goals.

3-POINT SHOOTING HEATING UP

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After a horrid Game 2 3-point shooting percentage, the Celtics have settled into an impressive rhythm from deep on the road.