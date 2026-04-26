Bruins making at least one change for Game 4 vs. Sabres

Apr 19, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power (25) tries to block a shot by Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Staring down what is by all means a must-win with Sunday's Game 4 at TD Garden, the Bruins will make at least one change to their lineup, with Lukas Reichel expected to step in for James Hagens on the Black and Gold's third line.

"[Reichel] has something we don’t really have [and] that’s high-end skill and speed,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said following Saturday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena. “That’s what we’re hoping for from him, and he has to dig deep, he has to compete. But those are the things you can’t teach, and we’re hoping to obviously get on the forecheck and get some pucks back and that’s why we feel good about him."

Acquired from Vancouver on trade deadline day, Reichel scored a goal and added two helpers, along with nine shots and five blocks, in a 10-game post-deadline run with Boston. Part of Boston's third-line rotation to end the season, Reichel landed two shots on his goal in 12:19 in his final Boston appearance of the season, which came in the B's penultimate game of the regular season back on Apr. 12.

What's interesting about Sturm's comments is that he's throwing in Reichel for that element of speed and skill and not for some added 'sandpaper' (Mikey Eyssimont) or a mix of both (Alex Steeves). That may tell you that the Bruins are more interested in trying to generate more offense than they are getting back to the nastier style of play that helped them drag the Sabres into the alleyway in a Game 2 victory.

Looking at the way that the Bruins won Game 2, and reasons as to why they lost Games 1 and 3, perhaps the Bruins are going to return to more of that 'high flip' out of the defensive zone. That's something that treated the B's well in their victory, but is really predicated on winning foot races for those 50-50 pucks. Reichel can do that.

As for the player coming out (Hagens), Sturm was quick to note that it's not a punishment for the first-month pro after a flat Game 3 showing.

"Listen, James didn’t do anything wrong," Sturm said. "This kid is 19 years old, don’t forget,” Sturm said. “I started as a scratch my first playoffs, so maybe that's in my mind, too. He did more than I even thought coming in. Tremendous job, tremendous player. We are going to have a great player. It’s hard. It’s a tough league, and going into the last stretch, playing the playoffs, consistency, it’s a big thing. It's hard."

Sturm is calling it a 'breather' for Hagens, who while without a point did draw a penalty that led to a power-play goal for the Bruins in Game 2, and said that the club may go back to him at some point during this playoff run.

On the backend, the Bruins could make a switch by plugging in Jordan Harris to the right of Hampus Lindholm in place of Mason Lohrei. It does look like that is going to happen, though Sturm was not ready to commit to that just yet.