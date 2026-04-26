Bruins should be beyond embarrassed by Game 4 no-show

Apr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Fans head for the exit during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It takes a lot for a Bruins home playoff game to shock me, I admit.

I remember being here when Simon Gagne and the Flyers overcame a 3-0 series deficit and 3-0 in-game deficit to stun the Bruins in 2010. That night, the trash barrels outside TD Garden had multiple Bruins jersey in it. And I was here when Boston went from making Game 7 plans to watching the Blackhawks lift the Stanley Cup in a span of 17 seconds three years later. I saw Matt Grzelcyk score the most depressing goal in Bruins history in Game 7 in 2019, and had the perfect view to see the Panthers ruin a record-breaking season in overtime back in 2023.

But what the home team put forth in Sunday's Game 4 loss at TD Garden was one of the most embarrassing displays in this — or really any — era of Bruins hockey.

Now, listen, I say all of this acknowledging that the Sabres are almost certainly the better team in this series. The Bruins were a wild card team, and they were a division winner. So, to a certain degree, this is playing out how it probably should.

But it was the Bruins' lack of compete that was simply unacceptable, and it was that lack of compete that ultimately made this one a laugher (and in the worst possible way) before the fans could even finish their first round of $20 beers.

"I can't," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said when asked if he could explain his team's downright dreadful showing in the 6-1 final. "I really can't. If you're a Boston Bruin and playing at home, you should be really excited, I think, going into a playoff game."

The Bruins wasted no time embarrassing themselves in this one, too. In what was ultimately a 10-giveaway first period for the Bruins, three of Buffalo's four first-period goals in the opening 20 minutes came off downright egregious turnovers.

It began with Fraser Minten skating back into his own zone and handing the puck directly to the Sabres' Alex Tuch on the way to a Peyton Krebs goal. Less than three minutes later, and with the Bruins looking to kill off the final seconds of a penalty, Hampus Lindholm flubbed what should've been an easy clear. If that wasn't bad enough, Lindholm then positioned his stick in the complete wrong direction in that moment to give Ryan McLeod a clear-as-day lane to Josh Doan's stick in front of the Boston netminder. On Buffalo's third goal, Jordan Harris was undone by minimal pressure and coughed the puck up to Doan, who then fed Zach Benson for in-all-alone look (with Jonathan Aspriot inexplicably getting out of the way of Benson's path to the net front) and breakaway goal on Jeremy Swayman.

Already down by three, Swayman did his best to give the B's some life when he made a fantastic sprawling save with 5:48 left in the first. How did the Bruins reward him? They won the D-zone faceoff and then lost every single battle on the way to a Bowen Byram goal that by all means put this game to bed less than 15 minutes in.

How about a push the other way to salvage the period? Nah. In fact, for almost all of the first period, the Sabres had more goals than the Bruins had shots on goal. When Buffalo made it 4-0, the Bruins were sitting at just two shots on goal. They had five by the end of the period, with two of them coming in a two-second span, too.

For a team that's built their entire ethos on being a 'harder out' than they were a year ago, the first period of this bludgeoning made one long for last year's 82-game kick in the penis. Lukas Reichel and Jordan Harris? Why not give Oliver Wahlstrom and Jordan Oesterle a ring instead? The difference would've been minimal at best.

Those decisions blew up in Sturm's face entirely, too. Opting to go with Reichel over James Hagens, the 23-year-old Reichel finished this game without a point, without a shot, without a hit, without a takeaway. Instead, he had one giveaway and a minus-2 rating in 13:51, and had to be moved up a line following Viktor Arvidsson's injury. Harris, meanwhile, filled in for Mason Lohrei and had a minus-2 and two giveaways in what was just his fourth game since November. The Sabres controlled the shot attempts by a staggering 19-4 edge with Harris on the ice at five-on-five play.

And though we can critique the decisions themselves, picking on these players is the lowest of low-hanging fruit, one must admit. For the Bruins, this defeat once again began with their top players simply not doing enough to force the issue on Buffalo.

By the time that Nikita Zadorov leveled the Sabres' Jack Quinn and brought a downright miserable TD Garden out of their seats, the game was essentially over. And even if it wasn't, the Bruins did absolutely nothing on the power play they earned a moment later, only reinforcing that the game was indeed over.

“We should be embarrassed because it was embarrassing," Sturm said. "We’re going to talk about it [and] analyze this. I am embarrassed and we all should be.

"We're all pissed.”

We are now four games into this series, and the Bruins' best skaters have been the three members of their fourth line. By far. And they were once again Sunday, with Sean Kuraly giving the broke-and-angry fans who stuck it out until the final horn something to cheer about with the most meaningless playoff goal scored since Grzelcyk's aforementioned depression tally. Good on him, and for Mark Kastelic and Tanner Jeannot, who have held up their end of the bargain. Actually, Kuraly's goal was the only thing that prevented this from being the worst home-ice playoff loss for the Bruins in almost 40 years. 40 years. Let me say it again... 40 YEARS.

Elias Lindholm, meanwhile, has been invisible for all but one game. And at $7.75 million per year (five more years after this, by the way). Morgan Geekie passed up a shot two feet in front of Lyon's net today. And Pavel Zacha, for all the good he's done this season, has as many playoff goals (two) as Eric Staal (last in the NHL in 2023) and has been outscored by Brandon Carlo (three goals) in three playoffs in town.

The Bruins are not just being let down by their top players right now. They're being borderline humiliated by their failures and shortcomings in this series. And the amount of taunting 'Swaaaayman' chants and 'Let's go Buffalo' chants in their own barn Sunday are enough to drop the 'borderline' from that sentence, really.

“It starts with me and it starts with the leaders on the ice," Sturm said of moving on to Game 5. "I can’t expect the young guys to turn this ship and get us out of this. [The leaders] are the guys, including me, that need to be in charge."

For 82 games, the Bruins showed everybody that they were better than this. I still believe that to be true (not a hard bar to clear, we gotta say). But at a certain point, all the words and the bravado rings hollow if the actions don't match the words.

But even with the shock of these home-ice letdowns almost making you not to want to find out what fresh hell could await the Black and Gold with a potential return back to Boston for a Game 6, Sturm and the B's have no choice but to move forward.

"I can cry about it and [do] whatever I want, but I also have to push my guys for the next game, and make sure our intensity is going to be there," said Sturm.

If not, it might only get worse in a Game 5 in Buffalo.