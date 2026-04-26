Bruins fall flat, get embarrassed in Game 4 stinker

The Boston Bruins are one game away from elimination, and the way they got to that point is up there with the most humiliating days in team history.

Facing an opportunity to even their playoff series with the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 on home ice, the Bruins instead faceplanted in the first period, allowing four unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 loss on Sunday at TD Garden. Disastrous puck management in the defensive end led to the disastrous start and cooked them before they could get much going the other way.

First up was Peyton Krebs, who finished his shot after Tage Thompson forced a bad giveaway on Fraser Minten and Alex Tuch gathered the loose puck to feed it to him. Less than three minutes later, Josh Doan cashed in after multiple failed attempts by the B's to clear the puck out of their zone. Barely more than two minutes after that, Zach Benson made it 3-0 after defenseman Jordan Harris committed a horrid turnover trying to carry the puck out of the zone himself. Finally, Bowen Byram made it 4-0 after the Bruins got outmuscled by the Sabres forecheck and goaltender Jeremy Swayman appeared to get tripped up in the crease by teammate Jonathan Aspirot.

The Bruins got something of a push in the second period, outshooting the Sabres 10-4, but couldn't capitalize, including on a power play opportunity. Buffalo added two more goals in a span of 1:24, adding a gratuitous couple of nails to a coffin that was already six feet underground.