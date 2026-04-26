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Bruins fall flat, get embarrassed in Game 4 stinker

The Boston Bruins are one game away from elimination, and the way they got to that point is up there with the most humiliating days in team history. Facing an…

Matt Dolloff
Apr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson (6) scores a goal during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Boston Bruins are one game away from elimination, and the way they got to that point is up there with the most humiliating days in team history.

Facing an opportunity to even their playoff series with the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 on home ice, the Bruins instead faceplanted in the first period, allowing four unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 loss on Sunday at TD Garden. Disastrous puck management in the defensive end led to the disastrous start and cooked them before they could get much going the other way.

First up was Peyton Krebs, who finished his shot after Tage Thompson forced a bad giveaway on Fraser Minten and Alex Tuch gathered the loose puck to feed it to him. Less than three minutes later, Josh Doan cashed in after multiple failed attempts by the B's to clear the puck out of their zone. Barely more than two minutes after that, Zach Benson made it 3-0 after defenseman Jordan Harris committed a horrid turnover trying to carry the puck out of the zone himself. Finally, Bowen Byram made it 4-0 after the Bruins got outmuscled by the Sabres forecheck and goaltender Jeremy Swayman appeared to get tripped up in the crease by teammate Jonathan Aspirot.

The Bruins got something of a push in the second period, outshooting the Sabres 10-4, but couldn't capitalize, including on a power play opportunity. Buffalo added two more goals in a span of 1:24, adding a gratuitous couple of nails to a coffin that was already six feet underground.

Up Next: The Bruins will have to regroup and find a way to avoid elimination on the road in Game 5 next Tuesday night.

2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston BruinsBuffalo Sabres
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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