Remaining picks and remaining needs for Patriots in 2026 NFL Draft
Getting ready for Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots have five picks on the schedule.
Two days and three rounds down, one day and four rounds to go in the 2026 NFL Draft. The proceedings conclude on Saturday afternoon with Rounds 4 through 7, with the New England Patriots currently set to make five picks in that span.
Initially, the Patriots came into this draft with eight picks on Day 3. However, they moved off of two fourth rounders and a sixth in two separate trades moving up in the first and second rounds. Here's a look at what they've done so far:
Round 1, Pick 28 (from BUF): OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
Round 2, Pick 55 (from LAC): EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
Round 3, Pick 95: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame
In those trades, the Patriots traded Pick 125 (fourth round) to the Bills to move up from Pick 31. Then, they traded Picks 131 (fourth round) and 202 (sixth round) to move up from 63.
With that, here are the picks they have left on Day 3:
Round 5, Pick 171
Round 6, Pick 191
Round 6, Pick 198
Round 6, Pick 212
Round 7, Pick 247
Of course, a trade-up could be in the cards so the Patriots avoid a nearly 80-pick gap. At the same time, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot noted during his post-draft press conference on Thursday that the team likes to have as many picks as possible, and they've already gone down from 11 to eight after having made double-digit picks in four of the past six years Wolf has been with the team.
Where they're at right now though, they'll still have plenty of chances to fill some depth needs. Keeping that in mind, here are some positions to watch and players to know when Day 3 of the draft gets underway Saturday afternoon...
*Player had a reported top 30 visit with the Patriots
Linebacker: During his pre-draft press conference, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said he specifically likes this linebacker class on Day 3. With the departures of Jahlani Tavai, Jack Gibbens, and Marte Mapu this offseason the team could use more depth from this position, both defensively and on special teams.
Notable players remaining:
Kyle Louis, Pitt
Harold Perkins, LSU
Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Aiden Fisher, Alabama
Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State
Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
Taurean York, Texas A&M
Lander Barton, Utah
Eric Gentry, USC
Khalil Jacobs, Missouri*
Defensive tackle: While the Patriots return most of their successful defensive tackle room from last year, the loss of Khyiris Tonga still looms. Most of the players currently in the room are primary pass rushers, and they could use a run-stopping nose tackle. This projects to be a strong draft for that position and specialty.
Notable players remaining:
Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana^
DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
Zane Durant, Penn State
Tim Keenan, Alabama
Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Nick Barrett, South Carolina
Bryson Eason, Tennessee
Jordan Van Den Berg, Georgia Tech
Cole Brevard, Texas
^Proctor is not a nose-tackle like the other players on this list, but more of an athletic, rushing DT. He just projects as a Patriots fit stylistically, so he's included on the list.
Cornerback: The Patriots could use more competition for the third boundary spot behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis - especially a developmental player with Davis in the final year of guaranteed money on his contract. Will they find that guy on Day 3? One player we'll highlight here is Jermod McCoy from Tennessee, who was projected to be a first-round pick but whose makeup includes significant medical red flags, that clearly have scared teams off.
Notable players remaining:
Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Malik Muhammad, Texas
Ephesians Prysock, Washington
Devin Moore, Florida
Will Lee, Texas A&M
Chandler Rivers, Duke
Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
Hezekiah Masses, Cal
Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina
Devon Marshall, NC State
Karon Prunty, Wake Forest*
Safety: This is kind of the same thing as cornerback. The Patriots could use more immediate depth behind Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard, with a player who is potentially a long-term plan behind the 33-year-old Byard who is on a one-year contract. Multiple projected top-100 safeties fell, so this could be a position where there is some preceived value on Day 3.
Notable players remaining:
Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
Zakee Wheatley, Penn State*
Kamari Ramsey, USC
Genesis Smith, Arizona
Keionte Scott, Miami
Keith Abney, Arizona State
VJ Payne, Kansas State
Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State
Ahmaad Moses, SMU
Guard: Moving over to the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots were linked to guards up and down the draft board during the pre-draft process. After not taking one in the top 100, look for them to add one on Day 3. With Mike Onwenu in a contract year, we'll focus on players that profile as right guards in New England or multi-positional depth players.
Notable players remaining:
Jeremiah Wright, Auburn*
Anez Cooper, Miami
Logan Taylor, Boston College
Alex Harkey, Oregon
DJ Campbell, Texas
Ar'Maj Reed Adams, Texas A&M
Micah Morris, Georgia
Fernando Carmona, Arkansas
Caden Barnett, Wyoming
Running back: The Patriots' running back depth chart is uncertain after Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Last year proved how quick depth at the position can evaporate, so at least adding a player to compete for the third spot would make sense. The Patriots could also use a kick returner, with some of these players projecting into that role
Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Jonah Coleman, Washington
Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
Adam Randall, Clemson*
Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M
Roman Hemby, Indiana
Chip Traynum Toledo
CJ Donaldson, Ohio State
Jadyn Ott, Oklahoma
Cash Jones, Georgia
Quarterback: Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel have both talked about wanting to add a 'third arm' during the pre-draft process. Will that be a late draft pick, or UDFA? Here are some players who could be candidates with the Patriots' later picks.
Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Behren Morton, Texas Tech*
Jalon Daniels, Kansas*
Haynes King, Georgia Teach
Joe Fagnano, UConn
Punter: Wrapping up with some positions that aren't clear needs, but could be in play. That includes punter, with Bryce Baringer heading into a contract year off of a down season.
Brett Thorson, Georgia
Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
Tommy Doman, Florida
Tackle: Would the Patriots double-up at tackle after taking one in the first round? It's a position where you can never have enough depth, and the Patriots may be behind where they need to be in that regard.
Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M
Jude Bowry, Boston College
Travis Burke, Memphis*
J.C. Davis, Ilinois
Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame
Enrique Cruz, Kansas
Wide receiver: What to do about the wide receiver position in New England? There's more and more reporting about a potential A.J. Brown trade seemingly every day, and if the Patriots do get Brown after the June 1 checkpoint, they should be in good shape at the position. If not, they could stand to add. Maybe they split the difference and go with a project player later on Day 3? Here are some options. This is also another spot they could find a kick returner.
Skyler Bell, UConn
Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati*
Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
Josh Cameron, Baylor
Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
Kevin Coleman, Missouri
CJ Daniels, Miami
Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll University
Barion Brown, LSU
Kendrick Law, Kentucky