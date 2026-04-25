Remaining picks and remaining needs for Patriots in 2026 NFL Draft

Two days and three rounds down, one day and four rounds to go in the 2026 NFL Draft. The proceedings conclude on Saturday afternoon with Rounds 4 through 7, with the New England Patriots currently set to make five picks in that span.

Initially, the Patriots came into this draft with eight picks on Day 3. However, they moved off of two fourth rounders and a sixth in two separate trades moving up in the first and second rounds. Here's a look at what they've done so far:

In those trades, the Patriots traded Pick 125 (fourth round) to the Bills to move up from Pick 31. Then, they traded Picks 131 (fourth round) and 202 (sixth round) to move up from 63.

With that, here are the picks they have left on Day 3:

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 6, Pick 191

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 247

Of course, a trade-up could be in the cards so the Patriots avoid a nearly 80-pick gap. At the same time, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot noted during his post-draft press conference on Thursday that the team likes to have as many picks as possible, and they've already gone down from 11 to eight after having made double-digit picks in four of the past six years Wolf has been with the team.

Where they're at right now though, they'll still have plenty of chances to fill some depth needs. Keeping that in mind, here are some positions to watch and players to know when Day 3 of the draft gets underway Saturday afternoon...

*Player had a reported top 30 visit with the Patriots

Linebacker: During his pre-draft press conference, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said he specifically likes this linebacker class on Day 3. With the departures of Jahlani Tavai, Jack Gibbens, and Marte Mapu this offseason the team could use more depth from this position, both defensively and on special teams.

Notable players remaining:

Kyle Louis, Pitt

Harold Perkins, LSU

Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Aiden Fisher, Alabama

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona State

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Taurean York, Texas A&M

Lander Barton, Utah

Eric Gentry, USC

Khalil Jacobs, Missouri*

Defensive tackle: While the Patriots return most of their successful defensive tackle room from last year, the loss of Khyiris Tonga still looms. Most of the players currently in the room are primary pass rushers, and they could use a run-stopping nose tackle. This projects to be a strong draft for that position and specialty.

Notable players remaining:

Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana^

DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

Zane Durant, Penn State

Tim Keenan, Alabama

Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Nick Barrett, South Carolina

Bryson Eason, Tennessee

Jordan Van Den Berg, Georgia Tech

Cole Brevard, Texas

^Proctor is not a nose-tackle like the other players on this list, but more of an athletic, rushing DT. He just projects as a Patriots fit stylistically, so he's included on the list.

Cornerback: The Patriots could use more competition for the third boundary spot behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis - especially a developmental player with Davis in the final year of guaranteed money on his contract. Will they find that guy on Day 3? One player we'll highlight here is Jermod McCoy from Tennessee, who was projected to be a first-round pick but whose makeup includes significant medical red flags, that clearly have scared teams off.

Notable players remaining:

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Malik Muhammad, Texas

Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Devin Moore, Florida

Will Lee, Texas A&M

Chandler Rivers, Duke

Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Hezekiah Masses, Cal

Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

Devon Marshall, NC State

Karon Prunty, Wake Forest*

Safety: This is kind of the same thing as cornerback. The Patriots could use more immediate depth behind Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard, with a player who is potentially a long-term plan behind the 33-year-old Byard who is on a one-year contract. Multiple projected top-100 safeties fell, so this could be a position where there is some preceived value on Day 3.

Notable players remaining:

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State*

Kamari Ramsey, USC

Genesis Smith, Arizona

Keionte Scott, Miami

Keith Abney, Arizona State

VJ Payne, Kansas State

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

Ahmaad Moses, SMU

Guard: Moving over to the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots were linked to guards up and down the draft board during the pre-draft process. After not taking one in the top 100, look for them to add one on Day 3. With Mike Onwenu in a contract year, we'll focus on players that profile as right guards in New England or multi-positional depth players.

Notable players remaining:

Jeremiah Wright, Auburn*

Anez Cooper, Miami

Logan Taylor, Boston College

Alex Harkey, Oregon

DJ Campbell, Texas

Ar'Maj Reed Adams, Texas A&M

Micah Morris, Georgia

Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

Caden Barnett, Wyoming

Running back: The Patriots' running back depth chart is uncertain after Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Last year proved how quick depth at the position can evaporate, so at least adding a player to compete for the third spot would make sense. The Patriots could also use a kick returner, with some of these players projecting into that role

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Jonah Coleman, Washington

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Adam Randall, Clemson*

Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Roman Hemby, Indiana

Chip Traynum Toledo

CJ Donaldson, Ohio State

Jadyn Ott, Oklahoma

Cash Jones, Georgia

Quarterback: Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel have both talked about wanting to add a 'third arm' during the pre-draft process. Will that be a late draft pick, or UDFA? Here are some players who could be candidates with the Patriots' later picks.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Behren Morton, Texas Tech*

Jalon Daniels, Kansas*

Haynes King, Georgia Teach

Joe Fagnano, UConn

Punter: Wrapping up with some positions that aren't clear needs, but could be in play. That includes punter, with Bryce Baringer heading into a contract year off of a down season.

Brett Thorson, Georgia

Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

Ryan Eckley, Michigan State

Tommy Doman, Florida

Tackle: Would the Patriots double-up at tackle after taking one in the first round? It's a position where you can never have enough depth, and the Patriots may be behind where they need to be in that regard.

Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

Jude Bowry, Boston College

Travis Burke, Memphis*

J.C. Davis, Ilinois

Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Enrique Cruz, Kansas

Wide receiver: What to do about the wide receiver position in New England? There's more and more reporting about a potential A.J. Brown trade seemingly every day, and if the Patriots do get Brown after the June 1 checkpoint, they should be in good shape at the position. If not, they could stand to add. Maybe they split the difference and go with a project player later on Day 3? Here are some options. This is also another spot they could find a kick returner.