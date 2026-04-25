Red Sox clean house, fire manager Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox are making major changes to their coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Boston is firing manager Alex Cora, hitting coach Peter Fatse, bench coach Ramon Vazquez and game-planning coach Jason Varitek --- who will remain with the organization in a different role.

Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is remaining in his position.

The Red Sox front office have clearly not liked the product that has been displayed on the field through the first month of the season with the team currently sitting at 10-17 and the bottom of the American League East.

This marks the end of Cora’s second stint as Red Sox manager with a combined record of 619-541. Cora won one World Series during his tenure in 2018. After the team's 2021 ALCS appearance, the club fell under hard times, failing to produce a winning season for the next three seasons before Boston made a brief postseason appearance in 2025.

The manager still had nearly two years remaining on his current contract.

"Alex Cora led this organization to one of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history in 2018, and for that, and the many years that followed, he will always have our deepest gratitude," said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. "He has had a lasting impact on this team and on this city. He has led on and off the field in so many important ways. These decisions are never easy, but this one is especially difficult given what Alex has meant to the Red Sox since the day he arrived.

"I want to thank Alex, our coaches, and their families for everything they have given to this organization. They have been part of this club in a way that goes beyond the field, and they will always have our respect and gratitude."

Stepping into the role of interim manager is Chad Tracy. The Worcester Red Sox manager has been at the helm of the Triple-A club since 2022. Tracy was removed from Worcester's dugout during the team's game Saturday night.