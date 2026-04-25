RECAP: Revolution battle Inter Miami CF to 1-1 draw on Saturday

MIAMI, Fla. (April 25, 2026) – The New England Revolution (5-3-1, 16 pts.) dueled Inter Miami CF (5-1-4, 19 pts.) to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Nu Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak to five games. After a scoreless opening half, Revolution captain Carles Gil put New England ahead in the 56th minute with his second goal of the 2026 campaign, before the hosts equalized in the 76th minute to split the points.

Inter Miami’s potent attack generated several chances in the opening minutes of New England’s first-ever visit to Nu Stadium. Luis Suárez forced goalkeeper Matt Turner into a diving save in the early stages with an eighth‑minute volley, and the Revolution shot-stopper reacted quickly to deny Germán Berterame on the ensuing rebound. Moments later, Turner was tested again, parrying away Lionel Messi’s curling strike in the 11th minute. Turner anchored the defensive effort with a season-high nine saves, matching his MLS career high for the third time.

New England’s most promising first-half opportunity came in the 31st minute, when winger Griffin Yow floated an attempt toward the far post, but Miami’s Dayne St. Clair denied the shot and sent both sides into halftime scoreless. However, New England broke the deadlock only 10 minutes after the intermission.

Following a throw-in from defender Will Sands, forward Dor Turgeman settled a deflected ball into the path of Gil. The Spanish playmaker snuck his way past Miami’s defense and dinked a chip over St. Clair to give the Revolution a 1-0 edge in the 56th minute. Gil registered his third goal contribution in as many games, and his fifth career goal against Miami. Chasing the equalizer, the Herons ramped up the pressure on the attacking end in the closing stages of the match. In the 76th minute, Berterame knotted the match at 1-1 to close the scoring.

New England equaled its season high with 16 shot attempts tonight, including seven shots on target. Turgeman led the attacking efforts with five shots and three attempts on goal. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf suited up for his 50th MLS career appearance tonight, delivering a stellar defensive performance while also completing over 95 percent of his passes. Homegrown Player Peyton Miller logged his first start of the season.

New England will carry its five-game unbeaten streak into a four-game homestand in MLS play, beginning next Saturday, May 2 against Charlotte FC. First, the Revolution will turn their attention back to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 29, hosting a Round of 16 match against Orlando City SC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff streams live on Paramount+.