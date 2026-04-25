Patriots wrap up 2026 draft with local prospect, take Quintayvious Hutchins in 7th round
The New England Patriots used their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins from Boston College.
To close out their 2026 NFL Draft class, the New England Patriots added a local prospect. With the 247th overall pick, the team took edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins out of Boston College.
Hutchins, who is from Bessemer City, Alabama, spent all five of his college seasons with the Eagles. He stepped into a starting role in 2024 and recorded 66 tackles with 5.5 sacks over the last two years. Additionally, he played a significant special teams role all four years. The Patriots had a strong presence at his pro day, including head coach Mike Vrabel.
At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds Hutchins projects as a pure speed rusher in the NFL. He'll compete for a rotational passing down role, but likely will need to start by winning a job on special teams.
With this pick, the Patriots double-up on edge rushers after taking Gabe Jacas out of Illinois in the second round. They're added to a group highlighted by projected starters Harold Landry and Dre'Mont Jones, also including Elijah Ponder, Bradyn Swinson, and Jesse Luketa.
This is the first time the Patriots have picked a player from Boston College since defensive tackle Ron Brace in 2009, according to Pro Football Reference. In total they've now taken 24 players from Boston College in the history of the franchise, the second-most picks they've made from any school behind Michigan (27).