Patriots select Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty 171st overall in 2026 NFL Draft

With their first pick of Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots added a player who projects to help on defense and special teams. With the 171st overall pick, the team took cornerback Karon Prunty out of Wake Forest.

Prunty's college football career began in 2020 at Kansas where he was a true freshman All-American. Following a coaching change he transferred to North Carolina A&T and played three years there before transferring back to the FBS level last year at Wake Forest. A 13-game starter playing on the outside Prunty had six pass breakups and an interception, while allowing a passer rating against of 79.8 on 52 targets against. He recorded 40 tackles and a sack. He was named third-team All-ACC at the end of the season.

The Patriots hosted Prunty for a 30 visit leading up to the draft.

At 6-foo-2, 192 pounds Prunty has the size to continue to play on the outside in the NFL. He wasn't invited to the Combine but had a standout Pro Day which included a 4.45-second 40 and 6.82-second 3-cone drill. That athleticism should help him contribute as a special teamer at the next level.

In New England, Prunty should compete for a rotational boundary cornerback spot behind Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis. Other players in the mix for that role include Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor, and Brandon Crossley. He also joins a team looking to rebuild its special teams unit, after losing three of the five most-used special teams players last year in terms of snaps.

Prunty is the first Wake Forest player drafted by the Patriots since offensive lineman William Sherman in 2020. He's the sixth all-time and just the second since 1974.

After a long wait at the start of Day 3 after trading both fourth-round picks earlier in the draft, the Patriots will be back on the clock soon. They're scheduled to make three sixth-round picks, at 191, 198, and 212 overall.