Patriots select TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor 212th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft

With their second of two sixth-round picks, the New England Patriots added depth at linebacker. The team took Namdi Obiazor out of TCU, 212th overall.

A four-year contributor and three-year starter for the Horned Frogs after playing two years at the JUCO level, Obiazor is a plus athlete and reliable tackler at 6-foot-2, 229 pounds. He has good instincts when playing downhill against the run likely projects more into a rotational third-down role in the NFL both as a coverage player and pass rusher. His skillset also should allow him to compete for a role on special teams.

Obiazor, 24, was a productive player for TCU. Last year, he had a career-high 88 tackles with four tackles for a loss and two sacks in 13 games. He also intercepted two passes and forced a fumble.

The Patriots came into this draft needing linebacker depth, after losing Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai, and Marte Mapu this offseason. Starter Robert Spillane returns, as does Christian Elliss who played a rotational coverage role last year. Behind them the depth chart is less clear, with K.J. Britt, Chad Muma, Otis Reese, and Amari Gainer competing for depth spots.

This is the first time the Patriots have taken a player form TCU since wide receiver Josh Boyce in the fourth round in 2013. He's their fourth TCU pick in franchise history, with the other two coming in 2011 in Marcus Cannon and Malcolm Williams.