Patriots pick Texas Tech QB Behren Morton 234th overall in 2026 NFL Draft

During the pre-draft process, both Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf talked about wanting to add a "third arm" to the Patriots' quarterback room. With their first of three seventh-round picks they did just that, taking Behren Morton out of Texas Tech 234th overall. They acquired that pick in a trade back with the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the day.

Morton, 24, comes to the Patriots after starting the last three seasons at Texas Tech. During that time he led the Red Raiders to a 25-6 record. That includes an 11-0 record last year, when he completed 67% of his passes for 2,643 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.

At 6-foot-2, 221 pounds Morton has a quick release and goes a good job of changing his arm angle to get the ball out without losing accuracy. While not much of a runner, he's shown he can maneuver in the pocket around pass rushers to extend plays and create time. His field vision improved as his college career went on.

Another question about Morton is his arm strength, but it's not as simple as him simply not having the power on the ball. He played through significant injuries each of the last three years. That includes a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in 2023 and 2024. He had surgery to get it fixed prior to 2025, but then suffered a hairline fracture in his right (plant) leg midway through the season and continued to play through that. Given all of that, there's just not a ton of film of him throwing when fully healthy.

Still the Patriots will now have Morton as a developmental third quarterback behind Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito. He was one of the quarterbacks the team hosted for a 30 visit leading up to the draft.