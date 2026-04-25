Patriots, Eli Raridon have ‘no real concerns’ about knee injury history

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 11: Eli Raridon #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball after a catch against the NC State Wolfpack at Notre Dame Stadium on October 11, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana.

With the 95th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft the New England Patriots took tight end Eli Raridon out of Notre Dame. Raridon showed significant potential in his one year as a full-time player in 2025, but a history of knee injuries were a medical red flag in his overall evaluation and may have been part of the reason he wasn't selected higher.

Raridon, 22, has torn the ACL in his right knee twice - once in his senior year of high school in 2021 and then again as a freshman at Notre Dame in 2022. That second one also cost him the start of the season in 2023 as a part of the rehab process.

Two years removed, Raridon stepped into a full-time starting role in 2025 and caught 32 passes for 482 yards in 12 games. He also showed he can make a significant impact as a run blocker at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds.

That showed he's an ascending player, and is on the younger side having turned 22 in February. Staying healthy will be key to his development, and after the pick Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters the injury history is something the team checked in on and is not worried about.

"[Head athletic trainer/VP of sports medicine] Jim Whalen and [head team physician] Dr. [Scott] Martin and [associate head athletic trainer] Mike Baum and the whole crew signed off on it. No real concerns," Wolf shared. "We brought Eli in for a pre-draft visit, so they were able to examine him not only at the Combine but also here, and no concerns."

Raridon himself was also asked about the knee injury, and said he hasn't felt any lasting impact.

"I'm feeling amazing, no effects at all," he said when speaking to the media after being picked.

Despite his injuries, Wolf said the Patriots were surprised that Raridon was still on the board when they came on the clock with the 95th overall pick.

“Tremendous athlete. A one-year player, has overcome some serious injuries there at Notre Dame to really kind of find his own this year," Wolf shared. "You could just see his confidence growing and growing throughout the year. Kind of an all-around guy, probably more of a pass catcher first, but willing blocker. Like I said about all these rookies, he’s going to have to get stronger, but really, really good worker has a lot of talent, 6-6, 245, tested incredibly well and just some untapped potential there of only one year really playing.”