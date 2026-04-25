Meet the New England Patriots’ 2026 draft class

The New England Patriots ended up making nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, addressing major needs and targeting prospects on both sides of the ball. They followed through on the promise of bolstering the trenches with a first-round tackle and second-round edge rusher, then filled out their draft class with pieces to fill out some of their thinner depth charts.

Read below to learn more about all the Patriots' draft picks, including their play styles, the expectations for them as rookies, and their long-term upside.

First round, 28th overall: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Despite both starting tackles returning and projected to resume their regular roles, the Patriots still need to solidify their long-term answers at that position. Will Campbell is getting at least another year to stick at left tackle, but questions remain about possibly moving to guard down the road. Right tackle Morgan Moses, meanwhile, is 35 years old and regressed late last season.

So, when you need building blocks on the offensive line, and one falls to your range, it's hard to pass on a big, athletic tackle who was a highly effective pass protector in college. Utah's Caleb Lomu slipped to 28th, and the Patriots sacrificed a fourth-round pick to move up three spots and target him. Eliot Wolf acknowledged Thursday night: "Frankly, I'm a little surprised [Lomu] was still available, and that's why we decided to move up a little bit. We're excited to add him."

Why Lomu was still available is anyone's question. But ostensibly, the concerns other teams may have had could be related to his youth and the time he may need to develop into a reliable starter at the NFL level. He needs to work on his run blocking and on marrying his hand placement with his footwork, and despite standing at 6-foot-6, he could stand to add bulk at 313 pounds. He also comes across more mild-mannered than one would expect from someone who has to crash into defenders on every play. Because of these factors, Lomu wasn't a sure thing to plug-and-play at a starting tackle spot, so he ultimately landed at the end of the first round.

But the uncoachables (size, quickness, raw athleticism) are there. And for Lomu, he ended up in one of the best situations he could ask for, with an experienced position coach in Doug Marrone, and a lack of pressure to pan out immediately. There's no doubt, though, that the Patriots identify Lomu as a future starter. The question is where. As a rookie, Lomu should enter camp as the top backup tackle and the first guy on the field when the Patriots go to heavier personnel up front. But the ultimate ceiling is much higher than that.

Short-term role: Swing tackle

Ceiling: Elite starting tackle

Second round, 55th overall: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Mike Vrabel's excitement to speak to Gabe Jacas was palpable. The Patriots' peek inside the team's new state-of-the-art draft room showed the head coach basically admitting that they were going to do whatever they could to get him. It took the Patriots again trading up, this time eight spots, and shedding their other fourth-round pick to land a prospect that Vrabel coveted.

And it's easy to understand why. His NFL.com scouting report describes him as having a "very rugged demeanor with a taste for physicality." He notably did 30 bench press reps at the NFL Combine, fifth-most overall, so he enters the league with high-end NFL play strength. Assuming Vrabel is going to continue to preach "effort and finish" from his trench players, Jacas will gladly answer that bell.

Jacas should immediately fill the Patriots' need for a disruptor off the edge on passing downs, with the physical tools to grow into a three-down starter. He'll need to improve his discipline setting the edge to get reps against the run, and while his power game is undeniable, Jacas doesn't necessarily fill the line's need for quick-twitch explosiveness, which Wolf previously said the team was seeking.

But Vrabel certainly seems to believe he and his staff can get the most out of Jacas. The hope is that his production at Illinois (11 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles as a senior) carries over to the NFL, and there's no reason to doubt that Jacas will be highly motivated to do so.

Short-term role: Situational edge rusher

Ceiling: Impact three-down defensive end

Third round, 95th overall: TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

Eli Raridon may have the highest ceiling of all the Patriots' draft picks, which is saying something. But he fell to the end of the third round due to a scary injury history and ultimately underwhelming production at Notre Dame. Raridon tore the same ACL twice in the span of less than a year, then didn't play double-digit games until his junior year. He topped out at 16 games with 32 catches for 482 yards as a senior.

But those on-and-off-field struggles belie a prospect with the kind of well-rounded skill set that has become increasingly rare in the NFL. He has the size, awareness, and route savvy to make explosive plays down the field, especially in Josh McDaniels' system as a target down the seam and in soft areas of zone defenses. He can also be an effective blocker and is more than willing to do so.

The big question is, of course, his knee, and whether he can hold up, let alone play with the requisite strength and burst to produce in the NFL. But the Patriots are obviously comfortable taking on whatever risk remains. And the potential rewards are strong.

Short-term role: Run-blocker, No. 2 pass-catching tight end

Ceiling: Productive three-down starter

Fifth round, 171st overall: CB Karon Prunty, Wake Forest

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Cornerback was a sneaky need for the Patriots, and especially one with Karon Prunty's experience. Prunty played the fifth-most snaps in zone coverage in the country last season for Wake Forest, according to data at Pro Football Focus. The Patriots played more zone than expected last season, given their personnel at the position. The Prunty pick suggests they will continue to do so.

Prunty may lack the athleticism to consistently hang with starting NFL receivers in coverage, but he has good size (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) and brings smarts and versatility to the table. He should be able to contribute immediately on special teams, with a chance to see the field on defense when they play zone.

Short-term role: Special teamer, reserve cornerback

Ceiling: Backup outside corner and regular in zone coverage

Sixth round, 196th overall: OT Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M

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Crownover is big (6-foot-7, 319 pounds), but what really stands out is his 35 3/8-inch arms. So, yeah, he's a tackle. But despite his impressive raw traits, Crownover was a day-3 pick and slipped even further than expected, ostensibly because he's a converted tight end and still relatively early in his development at tackle. But his built-in tight end experience should help him develop into at least a swing tackle and/or "Jumbo" blocker, if he can learn to play with the right pad level for his height. Crownover should compete for a backup tackle job as a rookie and can be afforded time to develop amid their newfound depth.

Short-term role: Depth tackle, extra blocker

Ceiling: Serviceable starting tackle

Sixth round, 212th overall: LB Namdi Obiazor, TCU

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A converted safety, Obiazor has less-than-ideal linebacker size for the NFL (6-foot-2, 229 pounds). But he makes up for that and average athletic traits with a high football IQ, which could help him play one of the bigger roles on the team compared to other rookies. He should be a special teamer right away, and he makes sense as a reserve linebacker who can step in and help steer the ship if Robert Spillane or Christian Elliss get hurt. But he doesn't necessarily solve their long-term questions at the position.

Short-term role: Special teamer, depth linebacker

Ceiling: Solid backup linebacker and core special teamer

Seventh round, 234th overall: QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Vrabel said weeks ago that the Patriots were looking to get a young quarterback that they can develop behind Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito, so it was sort of inevitable that a QB would be among their draft picks. And it's the seventh round, so if you really want someone, you might as well take him and not run the risk of him signing elsewhere. That seems to be what happened with Morton here. Maye is locked in as the franchise guy and DeVito obviously has a lot of confidence from the team as the backup. Morton can be the third warm body for camp and scout team purposes, and you never know how these things could develop behind the scenes.

Short-term role: Third-string emergency QB, scout team

Ceiling: Backup QB

Seventh round, 245th overall: RB Jamarion "Jam" Miller, Alabama

Miller's best bet is to become the third-string running back, and that's if everything goes perfectly for him. He's firmly behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson on the depth chart, and the team still has Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Elijah Mitchell in the fold. Miller projects as strictly an early-down back in the NFL, so his avenue to significant playing time is limited.

Short-term role: Depth piece, practice squad

Ceiling: Early-down back

Seventh round, 247th overall: EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

The Pats wrap it up with a local prospect. Hutchins is more twitchy and bendy than Jacas, which better satisfies Eliot Wolf's publicly stated desire to add speed and quickness to the pass rush. That said, Hutchins is a long shot to be anything more than a rotational edge rusher at the NFL level. But he will certainly have an opportunity for playing time among a relatively thin group.

Short-term role: Depth piece, practice squad

Ceiling: Situational/rotational pass-rusher

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