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Patriots select Texas A&M tackle Dametrious Crownover with 196th pick in 2026 draft

The Patriots completed a double-dip at tackle in the sixth round, taking a chance on the athletic but unpolished Crownover.

Matt Dolloff
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 08: Lineman Dametrious Crownover #78 of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies blocks against the Missouri Tigers in the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Patriots traded down in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft before making their second selection of Day 3. With the 196th overall pick, they took tackle Dametrious Crownover out of Texas A&M.

New England was briefly on the clock at No. 191 overall, then traded the pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for picks 196 and 245, prior to selecting Crownover.

Crownover stands out for his size (6-foot-7) and especially his length, as his arms measured 35 3/8 inches. So he's certainly got the measurables to play tackle in the NFL. The likely reason that he was a Day 3 pick to begin with, and slipped even further than expected, is because he's a converted tight end who is still early in his development as an offensive lineman. He mostly played right tackle for the Aggies, but projects as a swing tackle candidate in New England.

This marks the first time the Patriots doubled up at one position in the 2026 draft, after taking Utah tackle Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick in the first round on Thursday.

New England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
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