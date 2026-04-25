Patriots select Texas A&M tackle Dametrious Crownover with 196th pick in 2026 draft

The Patriots traded down in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft before making their second selection of Day 3. With the 196th overall pick, they took tackle Dametrious Crownover out of Texas A&M.

New England was briefly on the clock at No. 191 overall, then traded the pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for picks 196 and 245, prior to selecting Crownover.

Crownover stands out for his size (6-foot-7) and especially his length, as his arms measured 35 3/8 inches. So he's certainly got the measurables to play tackle in the NFL. The likely reason that he was a Day 3 pick to begin with, and slipped even further than expected, is because he's a converted tight end who is still early in his development as an offensive lineman. He mostly played right tackle for the Aggies, but projects as a swing tackle candidate in New England.