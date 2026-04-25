Patriots 2026 UDFA tracker

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Detail view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, with the New England Patriots making nine selections. However, they're far from done adding players. With the draft over, the signing period for undrafted free agents (UDFAs) begins.

Over the next couple of days, the Patriots will be busy adding UDFAs to their roster. That process starts almost immediately, with negotiations sometimes beginning as the draft is winding down.

After their nine, the Patriots have 81 players on their team. That leaves them with nine open spots on the 90-man roster. While not every single one of those spots will be filled with a UDFA signing right away, the majority likely will be.

Remaining spots could go to veteran signings, or UDFA signings later in the offseason after rookie minicamp. In addition to outright signing UDFAs to contracts the team can also sign players to workout deals. Those contracts are basically an invitation to rookie minicamp, on a tryout basis. Players on those contracts can go on to sign full contracts later in the offseason.

Here's a list of the UDFAs the Patriots have reportedly added so far. When possible, we'll differentiate which players got full contracts and which were invited to workouts, although that isn't always initially reported.

The UDFA market usually moves pretty quicky. Be sure to refresh this page for updates as the UDFA period goes on.

TE Tanner Arkin, Illinois

Arkin has three years of starting experience - one at Colorado State and then two at Illinois. He's primarily a blocking tight end at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, especially when lining up inline. Last year he was used a bit more as a safety valve in the passing game, catching 13 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Cameron Dorner, North Texas

Dorner spent his first three college seasons at Division-II Sheppard, but after a solid year in 2024 transferred to North Texas last season. He was the second-leading receiver in an offense that led the nation in points and was second in passing yards per game, as he caught 56 balls for 911 yards and eight touchdowns. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds he was more of a downfield target for the Eagles, with an average depth of target of 11.5 yards per attempt.

RB Myles Montgomery, UCF

In his lone season of significant production in 2025, Montgomery ran the ball 143 times for 705 yards and touchdowns scores, and caught 17 passes for another 182 yards. He's built for the NFL at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds he runs with good power but has average speed and breakaway ability. (Source)

WR Nick DeGennaro, James Madison

DeGennaro began his college career at Maryland for two season before transferring to Richmond for three years then spending last year at James Madison. His best season came in 2023 with the Spiders, when he caught 72 passes for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his first season back at the FCS level last year he had 28 catches for 500 yards and five scores. At 6-foot-1, 196 pounds he's a contested catch receiver who flashed some big play ability in 2025 but will be tested more by bigger, faster corners at the next level. (Source)

CB Channing Canada, TCU

A two-year starter at TCU, Canada played primarily on the outside at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. Last season he had two pass breakups and an interception on 38 targets. (Source)

WR Kyle Dixon, Culiver-Stockton

After not drafting a wide receiver, the Patriots made one one of their first UDFA signings. Playing at NAIA Culliver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, Dixon caught 83 passes for 1,2812 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games last year. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds he has the build of an outside receiver. (Source)

OL Jacob Rizy, Florida State

Rizy played three years at Harvard before transferring to Florida State for the last two. He has full seasons starting at both right (2022) and left (2023) tackle before primarily playing inside at guard for the Seminoles at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. Ritzy will get a $5,000 signing bonus, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. (Source)