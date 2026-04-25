LISTEN LIVE

Patriots select Alabama running back Jam Miller with 245th pick in 2026 draft

The Pats used one of their final picks on a depth addition for a relatively thin running back room.

Matt Dolloff
TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Jam Miller #26 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The New England Patriots addressed the running back position in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Alabama's Jamarion "Jam" Miller with the 245th overall pick.

Miller played double-digit games for four straight years at Alabama and topped 100 carries in each of his final two seasons. As a senior, he rushed 130 times for 504 yards and three touchdowns, while his 149 total touches led the team. His junior year was more productive, when he took 145 handoffs for 668 yards and seven scores. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry over his college career.

In New England, Miller joins a running back room that already includes Rhamondre Stevenson and sophomore TreVeyon Henderson. His best shot at playing time as a rookie is on special teams, provided the lead backs stay healthy, and as a seventh-round pick he's not a lock to make the team in the first place.

Jam MillerNew England PatriotsNFL DraftPatriots Offseason News
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Detail view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots 2026 UDFA trackerAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: New England Patriots helmets on the bench during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLMeet the New England Patriots’ 2026 draft classMatt Dolloff
Nov 9, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins (15) reacts after a sack against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
NFLPatriots wrap up 2026 draft with local prospect, take Quintayvious Hutchins in 7th roundAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect