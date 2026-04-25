Patriots select Alabama running back Jam Miller with 245th pick in 2026 draft
The Pats used one of their final picks on a depth addition for a relatively thin running back room.
The New England Patriots addressed the running back position in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Alabama's Jamarion "Jam" Miller with the 245th overall pick.
Miller played double-digit games for four straight years at Alabama and topped 100 carries in each of his final two seasons. As a senior, he rushed 130 times for 504 yards and three touchdowns, while his 149 total touches led the team. His junior year was more productive, when he took 145 handoffs for 668 yards and seven scores. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry over his college career.
In New England, Miller joins a running back room that already includes Rhamondre Stevenson and sophomore TreVeyon Henderson. His best shot at playing time as a rookie is on special teams, provided the lead backs stay healthy, and as a seventh-round pick he's not a lock to make the team in the first place.