5 takeaways: Clutch fourth-quarter effort gives Celtics 2-1 series lead against the 76ers

Apr 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates his three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers late in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Celtics were in serious trouble midway through the fourth quarter.

Tyrese Maxey buried a 3-pointer before the media timeout, capping off a 9-2 run that gave the 76ers a one-point lead. Maxey intensely stared across the floor, prompting fans at Xfinity Mobile Arena to rise to their feet. Allen Iverson, the former point guard who ascended to legendary status making those exact shots, couldn’t help but react similarly. After all, the 76ers had firmly gotten themselves back into the game.

That was enough for Jayson Tatum.

Helping the Celtics outscore the 76ers by nine points after Maxey’s big-time shot, Tatum found himself in a mismatch with a three-point lead. If he were to put the 76ers away, he needed to muster a heroic act. He marched rookie big man Adem Bona over to the wing, where Tatum drilled a 3-pointer to put the game out of reach. As he pounded his chest in excitement in front of a silent arena, it perhaps reminded 76ers’ fans of their emotions when Maxey did the same nine minutes earlier. The difference?

Boston's superstar called game.

Tatum’s clutch effort was enough to propel the Celtics past the 76ers in a 108-100 victory, securing a 2-1 series lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

"I've been here before,” Tatum said on Amazon Prime. “Just a mindset of doing whatever it takes to win.”

Here are five takeaways from Game 3:

TATUM AND BROWN CLUTCH PLAY

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Over the last nine minutes of game time, Jaylen Brown and Tatum either scored or assisted on 20 of the Celtics’ final 24 points. Tatum had played the entire fourth quarter while Brown had sat for the first four minutes.

Without Brown on the floor, the Celtics struggled to find their offensive rhythms while the 76ers stormed back into the contest. They were outscored 11-5 in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter on 2-of-4 shooting. Maxey was leading Philadelphia offensively, making all three of his shots — including a pair of 3-pointers — en route to a quick eight points.

The 76ers’ shooting splits dropped to 6-of-14 from the field and 1-of-8 from deep over the final 8:41, coinciding with Brown's return to the floor. Brown finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots, even scoring eight points in the fourth quarter. Tatum posted 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting with a 5-of-9 mark from deep. He also had four rebounds and seven assists while setting a season-high with 42 minutes played.

Tatum and Brown were more efficient in the second half compared with their first-half performances, scoring 19 of their combined 50 points in the fourth quarter to match their totals after the opening two quarters.

MAXEY EXCELS BEFORE FLAMING OUT

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Maxey was giving the Celtics problems.

After a slow first half that produced him shooting 3-of-13 from the field, Maxey erupted for 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting — including a 2-for-2 mark from deep — while playing the entire third quarter. He helped keep the 76ers in the game, setting up a chance to take over in the final moments.

Maxey did not sit for a second in the second half, playing 42 minutes by the game’s conclusion. After scoring eight points within the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, Maxey’s production nosedived to finish with two points on a 1-of-7 mark from the floor and an 0-of-5 clip from downtown over the last 8:41 of the contest.

It spoiled what was a solid postseason performance for Maxey, posting 31 points, four rebounds and six assists. He’s averaging 27.0 points in 39.6 minutes over three playoff games against Boston.

Unlike Game 2, Maxey did not receive much help from his teammates. Paul George scored only two of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and rookie VJ Edgecombe, who has dominated the Celtics this season, tallied 10 points while making only five of his 17 field goals with an 0-of-7 clip from deep.

TURNOVERS GALORE

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Failing to protect the basketball squandered many opportunities for the Celtics to build on their lead. It wasn’t until they stopped committing turnovers that they could finally see their advantage accumulate.

Boston recorded 17 turnovers in the game, allowing the 76ers to score 21 points off turnovers. It dramatically halted its momentum everytime they failed to adequately limit easy baskets for its opponent.

That was until it stopped turning the ball over.

The Celtics’ last turnover of the game occurred with 7:45 to play, allowing them to outscore the 76ers 25-14 in the closing moments.

NEE-MISS QUETA?

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Neemias Queta picked up his fourth foul midway through the third quarter, causing him to go to the bench. Joe Mazzulla was forced to play Nikola Vucevic, who had three fouls himself, in an increased role while Queta missed time with foul trouble.

Mazzulla opted to stick with Vucevic for most of the fourth quarter, keeping him on the floor for all but 25 seconds. Queta, who has started in 75 games for the Celtics, did not play a second in the final 12 minutes. He stayed on the bench, watching as his teammates battled against the 76ers.

Vucevic played 30 minutes, recording 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. He made four of his 10 shots, including a 3-of-9 mark from downtown. Queta, who played only 12 minutes, had six points and seven rebounds. Despite Vucevic and Queta each dealing with foul issues, Luka Garza's playing time was limited to only four minutes in the second quarter. Garza's minutes have been shrinking since the playoffs started, a usual notion as head coaches tend to tighten their rotations in the postseason. He did not play until the final two minutes of Game 2 when the result was already determined.

WHITE OFFENSIVE ISSUES MOUNT

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Derrick White’s offensive struggles continued in Philadelphia. He finished with 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting and 1-of-8 on 3s, a dreadful mark for an important member of the Celtics’ offense.

These shortfalls are not new for White. White has averaged 10.1 points per game since April 1 and hasn’t eclipsed 20 points since his 21-point outing against the Suns on March 16. Toward the conclusion of the regular season, as White’s point totals began to drop, he maintained an efficient shooting split by hitting 47.8 percent of his field goals and 42.4 percent of his 3s. That has dropped to a 31.8 percent shooting clip and a 23.5 mark from downtown in three postseason games.