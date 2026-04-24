UFC: Aljamain Sterling vs Youssef Zalal picks and predictions

Youssef Zalal and Aljamain Sterling both have the chance to make major strides in the Featherweight division this Saturday.

Can the streaking Moroccan stop the former Bantamweight champion? Or will veteran savvy win out over agility? There is a lot at stake at UFC Vegas 116. Let’s discuss…

"The Moroccan Devil"

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Josh Emmett (red gloves) fights Youssef Zalal (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The story of Youssef Zalal is almost like a two-act play. In Act One, the UFC’s first Moroccan-born fighter made his promotional debut in early 2020 following a five-year run on the regional circuit.

“The Moroccan Devil” went 3-0 during his first year with the company. He had the makings of an exciting prospect at 145 lbs. Everything was going great until his fourth fight against the debuting Ilia Topuria.

“After my fight with Peter Barrett, my career hit a hard turn,” Zalal told UFC Connected. The future MMA mega-star dominated Zalal across 15 minutes, and that was only the beginning.

Zalal went 0-3-1 after a promising run and was cut from the UFC.

A second dominant stint on the regional scene, and the UFC opted to give Zalal another chance.

Zalal’s second act has placed him in the upper echelon of the featherweight rankings. He has gone 5-0 with finishes in four of those fights. His most recent first-round submission against the incredibly dangerous Josh Emmett back in October has landed the 29-year-old his first UFC main event.

While a championship opportunity could be in reach, Zalal will have his work cut out for him on Saturday.

"Funk Master"

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The challenge of describing a fighter like Aljamain Sterling to the uninitiated is in laying out just how good he has been throughout his storied career.

Aljo’s beginnings in combat sports go back to his time as a high school and collegiate wrestler. He competed on the same wrestling team as future Hall of Famer Jon Jones at Morrisville State before transferring to Cortland. He became a two-time NCAA Division III All-American wrestler at Cortland.

His transition to MMA came in 2009. A championship run in CFFC eventually led to his UFC debut in 2014. 12 years later, “The Funk Master” is still a staple in MMA.

Sterling holds the most wins in UFC Bantamweight history (14) and won gold through a (somewhat controversial) DQ win over the current champion, Petr Yan.

After losing that belt to Sean O’Malley, Aljo jumped up in weight class and has gone 2-1 at Featherweight.

Aljo has more fights behind him than in front of him. A win over one of the division’s top fighters should put Sterling back in the title conversation.

History

Aljamain Sterling and Youseff Zalal have a bit of history. Zalal has trained with Aljo in the past, most recently helping Aljo before his fight with Brian Ortega last summer.

Sometimes, animosity can linger amongst training partners turned combatants. But I think both are too respectful to dredge up past dirt.

“We’re all friends and all that,” Zalal said in an interview with Ariel Helwani, “but at the end of the day, it’s like we texted each other, like, ‘Hey, we both have dreams to chase—nothing but love.’ So it is what it is.”

Like Zalal, Sterling only had good things to say about his opponent.

“Super talented dude. Always been talented since I trained with him back in 2017 in Colorado,” Sterling told Demetrious Johnson, “He helped me out a lot and got to get some good sparring rounds with him.”

A lot of time has passed since Sterling “big-brothered” young Youssef in those sparring sessions. Aljo even admitted to DJ that Zalal caught him with a choke in one of their last sessions together, with Aljo pointing out that “vacation Aljo” was a different guy and it wouldn’t happen again.

How will this fight go?

I admit that this is a tough one for me. Youssef Zalal is younger, quicker, and incredibly elusive. I thought his gameplan of standing in front of Josh Emmett to time up a takedown was wild. But it worked and he subbed Emmett with ease. Zalal also throws knees up the middle from out of nowhere and this could be a deterrent to Sterling ducking in for takedowns.

Aljo has more hours of fight time and has competed with the best. He is bigger, stronger, and almost certainly holds the wrestling advantage. He also looked smooth on his feet and gave Brian Ortega issues with his lead jab.

Both fighters are publicly stating what their intentions are. Youssef wants the submission, Aljo wants to jump the back and choke out Zalal.

Both are capable but I see a different type of fight unfolding.

My belief is the smaller Apex cage will present problems for the shiftier Zalal. Sterling should also be acutely aware of Zalal's knees since Sterling was felled by Marlon Moraes years ago.

While Youssef Zalal could catch Aljo on a takedown entry, I think we see a measured and patient Funk Master. Possibly to the detriment of an entertaining fight.

The books are backing the younger and hotter fighter in Zalal but those numbers have been shifting by the day. This could backfire on me but I am predicting a rock fight type of main event between two talented grapplers.

The sharp books that I see have Aljamain Sterling by decision in the +235 range so when I see that same prop listed in the +240 to +260 range on certain retail books, I get excited.

Best Bets

Aljamain Sterling money line +110